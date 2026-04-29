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Will ships be safe in Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran war ends? Here’s what Tehran said

Iran says commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume only after US-Israel hostilities end and security is ensured.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

Will ships be safe in Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran war ends? Here’s what Tehran said
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Iran’s defence ministry has stated that commercial traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will resume only after hostilities involving the United States and Israel cease and maritime security is guaranteed. Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik, Iran’s deputy defence minister, acknowledged global concerns over the current shipping restrictions, explaining that the measures were implemented following US-Israeli attacks in late February that killed several high-ranking Iranian officials. Despite a ceasefire announced on April 8, tensions in the region remain high.

New Maritime Regulations in the Works

Iran is reportedly drafting new rules governing passage through the strait. Proposed measures include outright bans on vessels linked to Israel and restrictions on ships from countries considered hostile to Tehran. Officials are also considering a toll system for ships traversing the strait, which Iran says could help offset financial losses sustained under years of Western sanctions. Talaei Nik emphasised that safe commercial passage would only be allowed if protocols fully protect Iran’s national security.

Blaming the US and Allies

Iran has publicly blamed the US and its partners for the crisis. At a recent United Nations meeting, Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani accused Washington and its allies of initiating aggression that disrupted maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz. He also condemned the US for militarising the region, seizing Iranian vessels, and detaining crews, describing these actions as violations of international law.

US Claims Iran Seeks Reopening

US President Donald Trump asserted on social media that Iran has requested Washington’s help to reopen the strait, claiming Tehran is experiencing internal turmoil. Trump suggested that Iran’s leadership struggles have prompted the request for the safe passage of commercial ships.

Impact on Global Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy corridor, with around 2,000 ships currently stranded, awaiting passage. Iran’s restrictions, combined with the US naval blockade aimed at cutting off Tehran’s oil revenue, have contributed to rising global oil prices. Both nations continue to signal that the resolution of the maritime restrictions is closely tied to broader political and military negotiations in the region.

Looking Ahead

For now, the reopening of the strait depends on the end of hostilities, guarantees of maritime security, and the lifting of sanctions-related measures, leaving international shipping companies and global energy markets in a state of heightened uncertainty.

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