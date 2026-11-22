Their visit is meant to study the India-Bangladesh crossing closely and understand the practical route through which Hasina could re-enter Bangladesh.

December could mark the return of Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. The former prime minister has been living in exile in India since leaving her country, and her party is now actively working on how she can make her way back. As part of that groundwork, four senior Awami League leaders are expected to reach the Petrapole border in West Bengal on Sunday.

Their visit is meant to study the India-Bangladesh crossing closely and understand the practical route through which Hasina could re-enter Bangladesh. While the party appears to be weighing more than one option for her return, it has not yet shared any confirmed date or schedule for the move.

The buzz around her return grew stronger after West Bengal BJP MLA Swapan Majumder indicated that Petrapole could be the border point used for her entry into Bangladesh.

“You watch and see. Sheikh Hasina could enter Bangladesh through this Petrapole border, and that day is not far away. The people who have illegally formed the government in Bangladesh — the Yunus government — have joined hands with foreign powers to overthrow a democratically elected government and force it to flee abroad. Powerful countries across the world are standing by Sheikh Hasina and sending her back to her country," he said.

Hindus facing persecution in Bangladesh, says Majumder

Speaking about Bangladesh, Majumder alleged that the law-and-order situation in the country had worsened badly and that Hindus there were facing persecution.

“In a democratic country, if the law and order system breaks down to such an extent that there are two communities — Hindus and Muslims — and one community faces injustice and oppression, it is a serious concern. Bangladesh was part of India, and it gained independence with India’s full support and cooperation," he said.

He further argued that Bangladesh could come under attack from other nations in the coming days, and said India could not afford to remain a mute spectator if Hindus faced atrocities. According to Majumder, India could even launch an attack if the situation demanded it.

Restating his claim that Hasina could return through Petrapole, he alleged that the Yunus government had colluded with foreign powers to bring down a democratically elected government and force it into exile. He said powerful countries across the globe were standing with Hasina and were helping to send her back to Bangladesh.

Big border gathering in December for Chinmoy Prabhu: Majumder

According to Majumder, people would come together in bigger numbers through the border in December to demand the release of Chinmoy Prabhu, adding that he had heard the plan was confirmed.

He said this step should have been taken earlier, while claiming that Bangladesh’s political structure had fallen apart and that its garment industry was also witnessing a downturn. He further alleged that foreign money was being used for anti-India activities and accused Jamaat-e-Islami and extremist groups of digging their own graves.

Kirtania raises concern over Bangladesh situation

Underlining that Bangladesh needs Hasina, Ashok Kirtania said the Awami League chief had a duty to safeguard the people of Bangladesh in the current situation. He also urged protests against what he called her undemocratic ouster and the handover of power.

“I would particularly urge those associated with the Awami League, as well as Awami League supporters, leaders and women leaders across the world, to support Hasina. On the day Hasina returns to Bangladesh, you should come to Bangladesh collectively. You should reach there and help guide Hasina in restoring democracy in Bangladesh. I urge you all to come to Bangladesh," he said.