Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh? India seeks guarantees from Dhaka, report says

India is reportedly exploring a way for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return from exile, but wants Dhaka to ensure her safety and provide an opportunity for a fresh and fair trial, according to BBC Bangla.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could return to her country in December, more than two years after fleeing Dhaka and taking refuge in India. However, New Delhi reportedly wants certain assurances from Bangladesh before facilitating her return.

According to a BBC Bangla report published on November 12, India wants the Awami League chief's security to be protected and a fair legal process to be guaranteed. The report cited unnamed sources in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and military establishment.

The MEA has not confirmed these claims. Asked about reports that India wanted Bangladesh to send a military aircraft to bring Hasina back and had sought assurances regarding her legal proceedings, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, November 13, "I have nothing to say on that."

The government led by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has also not officially responded to the report.

Bangladesh government questions whether other countries will shelter Hasina

Bangladesh's assistant press secretary KM Nazmul Haque responded to the reports in a Facebook post on Friday, claiming that no country had agreed to host Hasina.

"The UK, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Belarus, Qatar -- not even a single country in Africa is willing to provide shelter to a genocidaire," Nazmul wrote.

He added, "In other words, one avenue after another is closing for Hasina," and alleged that she was seeking to return to Bangladesh "as a last resort" by "banking on the blood of grassroots Awami League workers and supporters".

His comments came after BBC Bangla reported that India had been working behind the scenes to find a possible route for Hasina's return.

Hasina's passport application marked first official contact with Dhaka

Hasina reportedly took her first formal step towards reconnecting with the Bangladeshi government on November 9, when she applied for a new passport and travel documents.

The move came after months in exile in India. However, the response from some political leaders in Bangladesh was reportedly unfavourable, with several voices continuing to demand her extradition.

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri described Dhaka's position on Hasina's passport request as "too rigid and unreasonable". Senior Dhaka-based journalist Swadesh Roy also said the application had effectively put the first political move in the Bangladeshi government's hands.

Hasina's return remains a sensitive issue because a Bangladeshi court has sentenced her to death over allegations linked to the 2024 crackdown. Dhaka has repeatedly sought her extradition, but India has so far not acted on those requests.

How India reportedly plans to facilitate her return

BBC Bangla reported that Indian policymakers believe Hasina needs to return to Bangladesh and take charge of the Awami League if the party is to revive its political position.

The report said India regularly holds discussions with foreign nationals who have taken refuge in the country, including Hasina. During these interactions, she was reportedly informed about New Delhi's position on her eventual return.

According to the report, the two sides reached an understanding before Hasina publicly announced her intention to go back in December.

India's reported position is also shaped by its longstanding relationship with the former prime minister. Speaking to ANI in December last year, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said, "As far as Sheikh Hasina is concerned, India has acted in the right humanitarian spirit not to force somebody back who has been a good friend of India for many years."

Two conditions reportedly set by New Delhi

BBC Bangla identified two major conditions that India reportedly wants Bangladesh to meet before Hasina's return.

The first concerns the arrangements for bringing her back. Hasina arrived in India on August 5, 2024, aboard a Bangladesh Army aircraft. New Delhi reportedly wants the Bangladeshi military to take responsibility for her return as well.

The transfer could happen either by air or through a designated point along the land border. Bangladesh could send a military aircraft to Delhi or arrange for its Army to receive her at an agreed location. According to the report, India is prepared to provide the necessary logistical support.

The second condition relates to the legal proceedings against Hasina. India reportedly wants Bangladesh to allow her to appeal against the death sentence and ensure that the case concerning the July 2024 violence is heard afresh.

"We can never knowingly hand her over to be hanged. Rather, we would want to ensure that she gets an opportunity for a fresh and fair trial," BBC Bangla quoted an unnamed Indian MEA official as saying.

The source also indicated that India would prefer the proceedings to take place under the observation of the international community and global media.

India and Bangladesh military officials reportedly held discussions

The report also pointed to several months of behind-the-scenes discussions between New Delhi and Dhaka over the possible arrangements for Hasina's return.

It said military establishments on both sides could play an important role in the process.

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth during an unscheduled visit to Delhi in the first week of October. The Indian Army's public information division confirmed the October 6 interaction in a post on X.

"The interaction focussed on issues of India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation and measures for strengthening Defence ties," the Army said.

A senior Indian military source told BBC Bangla that "ordinarily there would be no reason for our High Commissioner in Bangladesh to come to Delhi and meet the Army Chief, unless there was a special reason arising from a particular situation."

The source suggested that the meeting was connected to "ensuring an active role for the army in Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh".

Despite strained political relations, military officials from the two countries have continued to maintain contact. BBC Bangla quoted an Indian military source as saying that protecting Hasina during her return was also a concern for New Delhi.

"India would also want to ensure that Sheikh Hasina's safety and security are not put at risk when she returns home. Whether we like it or not, this responsibility has fallen on India's shoulders at this moment," the source said.

December return remains uncertain

Despite the reported discussions, Hasina's return in December may not happen as planned, BBC Bangla reported.

Indian officials cited by the news outlet believe the Bangladesh government may be reluctant to have her back, despite its repeated demands for extradition. They reportedly feel that her return could create further political and administrative challenges for Dhaka.

New Delhi, meanwhile, is said to believe that it has little to lose if the December plan does not materialise. A South Block source told BBC Bangla that India could then point out that Hasina had expressed a willingness to return, but the process was held up by Bangladesh.

For now, there has been no official confirmation from India that it has agreed to facilitate Hasina's return or formally conveyed the reported conditions to Dhaka.