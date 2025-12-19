'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Hadi's death has again pushed Bangladesh into a state of chaos at a time when the country is gearing up to hold its first national elections since a violent uprising led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Read on for more on this.

Violent unrest has gripped Bangladesh since Thursday night in the aftermath of the death of radical anti-India activist and leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Singapore. Angry mob have torched prominent media houses, cultural centres, and even the residence of former Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was reportedly lynched and burnt to death over blasphemy allegations -- an incident that has been condemned by Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi regime. The aftermath of Hadi's death is eerily similar to what his alleged shooter, Faisal Karim, had reportedly predicted before killing him.

According to media reports, the night before the shooting, Karim told his girlfriend at a resort outside the capital Dhaka that something was going to happen that would "shake entire Bangladesh." Hours later, Karim and his two accomplices shot Hadi in broad daylight in the Bangladeshi capital city. Hadi was rushed to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several days. He was then airlifted to Singapore, where he died after days of treatment.

Osman Hadi was an anti-India leader and a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha outfit. He was also an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency. Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are set to be held in February 2026.