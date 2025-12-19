FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as Indi

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

'Will shake entire...': What Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smas

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Hadi's death has again pushed Bangladesh into a state of chaos at a time when the country is gearing up to hold its first national elections since a violent uprising led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Read on for more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
Violent unrest has gripped Bangladesh since last night.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Violent unrest has gripped Bangladesh since Thursday night in the aftermath of the death of radical anti-India activist and leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Singapore. Angry mob have torched prominent media houses, cultural centres, and even the residence of former Bangladesh president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Amid the unrest, a Hindu man was reportedly lynched and burnt to death over blasphemy allegations -- an incident that has been condemned by Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladeshi regime. The aftermath of Hadi's death is eerily similar to what his alleged shooter, Faisal Karim, had reportedly predicted before killing him.

According to media reports, the night before the shooting, Karim told his girlfriend at a resort outside the capital Dhaka that something was going to happen that would "shake entire Bangladesh." Hours later, Karim and his two accomplices shot Hadi in broad daylight in the Bangladeshi capital city. Hadi was rushed to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several days. He was then airlifted to Singapore, where he died after days of treatment.

Hadi's death has again pushed Bangladesh into a state of chaos at a time when the country is gearing up to hold its first national elections since a violent uprising led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Osman Hadi was an anti-India leader and a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha outfit. He was also an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency. Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh are set to be held in February 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as Indi
'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
'Will shake entire...': What Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend
Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty
Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smas
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to le
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, Yuvraj Singh tops all-time list
IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya smashes second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement