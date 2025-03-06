Questioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia would not stop at Ukraine, as it continues to rearm itself and increase its defence preparedness more than ever.

Hours before the European Union holds its meeting Thursday in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron has shocked the world by expressing apprehension that Russia may attack France and other countries of the continent.

Warning Europe to prepare its army to face Russian aggression, he told in a television programme that Moscow's aggression knows no boundary and it won't stop at Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron: Russia Won't Stop At Ukraine

Questioning President Vladimir Putin's intentions, Macron said that Russia would not stop at Ukraine, as it continues to rearm itself and increase its defence preparedness more than ever.

Expressing concerns at the shift in US policy on the Russia-Ukraine War, the French President said, "The war in Ukraine, which has left almost one million dead and injured, continues with the same intensity. The US, our ally, has changed its position on this war, supporting Ukraine less and allowing doubt to linger on what will come next."

How Much Has France Helped Ukraine?

According to the French Ministry of Defence (Ministere Des Armees), Paris has delivered military equipment worth EUR 2.615 billion to Ukraine.

Besides, it contributed EUR 1.2 billion to the European Peace Facility (EPF).

In short, France supplied supported Kyiv with a whopping amount of EUR 3.8 billion between February 24, 2022, and December 31, 2023.

French Army has also trained about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Poland and France.

According to official French government data, Paris has contributed to the security of Eastern Europe by deploying ground troops in Romania and the Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania. It has also deployed its marines in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

Shift In US Policy Upsets France

Now, the equation has changed after US President Donald Trump asked Ukraine in the most unambiguous terms to stop the war and agree to a ceasefire with Russia.

The EU also got upset because the US invited Russia to the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh for talks but did not ask Ukraine or any of the allies to participate.

The worst came after the public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, who was joined by US Vice President JD Vance.

Donald Trump stopped arms supply and intelligence sharing and reminded Zelenskyy that the War would have ended in two weeks without the support of Washington.

EU Leaders To Unite Against US?

This triggered frantic calls among the leaders of the EU nations, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Zelenskyy and pledged all kinds of support to the war-torn country.

All members of the 27-nation bloc were invited to the talks on how to support Kyiv in this period of crisis. As many as 22 heads of state attended the meeting held at 10, Downing Street and pledged unflinching support to Ukraine.

Besides the 27 member states of the EU, other countries like the UK, Norway, and Australia will attend the talks at the EU headquarters.

EU Divided Over Ukraine

However, the European Union appears to be divided on the issue.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has opposed any move to further arm Ukraine.

He has aligned himself with Donald Trump and threatened to derail any new initiative that could undermine the US peace initiative.

He has opposed the "peace through strength" approach that demands further military assistance to Kyiv.

Making his intentions clear ahead of the summit, he told journalists, "There is a strategic divide, a transatlantic rift between the majority of Europe and the USA under President Trump"

It is clear that the EU is a divided house, France wants to drum support against its ally and fellow NATO member at a time when Washington wants the support of its allies.

It is not clear if Vladimir Putin will attack France or any other European nation, as apprehended. However, France is up against Moscow.

The knives are out, it will certainly not help peace to flourish in Europe.