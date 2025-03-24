The recent protests by radical Islamic forces in Bangladesh proved beyond doubt the rising popularity of the radical Isla, that emerged as a major force after August 5, 2024, when thousands of people came out on the road against Sheikh Hasina.

After the Bangladesh Army was forced to deploy its troops on the streets of the capital Dhaka, following a series of demonstrations held by Islamic groups near Baitul Mukarram Mosque, many questions are being asked across the country and the world.

Though the protests were held against Israeli actions in Palestine, and the alleged assault on Muslims in India, people were shocked to watch the massive crowd on the streets.

The protests prove beyond doubt the rising popularity of the radical Islamic forces that have emerged as a major force after August 5, 2024, when thousands of people came out on the road against Sheikh Hasina.

The then Prime Minister of the country was forced to flee and take refuge in India after thousands of the people stormed her official residence, ransacked it and looted whatever they could.

If media reports are to be believed the banned Islamic forces want the ban to be lifted so that they could work openly for the establishment of Sharia law or the Khilafat in the country, known for his composite culture.

Banned Islamic organisations

The main banned Islamic outfits include: Harkatul Jihad Al Islami (HuJI), Jagrata Muslim Janata Bangladesh (JMJB), Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Purbo Bangla Communist Party (PBCB), Islami Chattra Sibir (ICS), ISIS, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar Al Islam, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbut Tahrir (HT),

Allahar Dhal and Hijbut Tawhid.

Why were Islamic outfits banned?

These organisations have been banned because of their alleged involvement in the demolition of shrines, and persecution of religious and ethnic minorities like Hindus and Chakmas, they have openly taken massive processions demanding the establishment of the so-called Caliphate, “Gazwa-e-Hind", moral policing, releasing more than 200 convicted terrorists from jail and undermining and rendering ineffective counterterrorism capabilities.

Riding on crest of student movement

If media reports are to be believed, the student outfit of Bangladesh Jamaat e-Islami has roots in the campus and hostels of Chittagong College, University of Chittagong, University of Dhaka, Rajshahi University, Islamic University, Jagannath University, Begum Rokeya University, and Carmichael College, etc.

The student movement that spread across the country was organised and led by the student leaders who emerged from these universities. Islami Chhatra Shibir developed its roots in these universities years back in a well-planned manner.

Rising impact of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

By leading a popular student movement through its student wing, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has proved that it can raise a strong outfit based on the ideology of fundamental Islam that wants to establish Shariat laws in the country.

The Islamic outfit has also proved that it can ride on the wave of public anger, mobilize people from different walks of life and lead a movement that can sustain a long struggle, bear the brunt of the crackdown by the police and security force and sustain it for a long time despite all odds.