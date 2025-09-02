Will President Trump's 50% tariffs on India affect its relationship with 'America's friends'? Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan says 'Germany or Japan will...'

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan's remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which include a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil.

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan alleged that US President Donald Trump has "thrown away" ties with India over Pakistan's willingness to do business with Trump's family. In an interview with MeidasTouch Network's YouTube channel, Sullivan highlighted the importance of the India-US relationship and stressed that Trump's move hampers the US' allies' trust on Washington.

Will President Trump's 50% tariffs on India affect its relationship with 'America's friends'?

"The US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics, and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China. Now. I think because of Pakistan's willingness to do business with the Trump family, Trump has thrown away India relationship on the side. Germany or Japan will look at that (India) and say that could be us tomorrow. America's friends will think that they can't rely on us in any way," Jake Sullivan told MeidasTouch.

Sullivan's remarks come amid the rising friction between Washington and New Delhi due to the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian goods, which include a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls the SCO Summit 'largely performative'

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that India and the US will resolve trade friction between them, as he believed that New Delhi's values are much closer to Washington than to China and Russia. In an interview with Fox Business, Scott Bessent, however, downplayed the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, calling it "largely performative."

