Prashant Tamang's wife Martha Aley, three-year-old daughter Ariah bid tearful farewell to Indian Idol 3 winner - Watch video
Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17
The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Prabhas film fails the Monday test, drops to single digits, earns just Rs...
Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
DNA TV Show: US President Donald Trump threatens 'strong' military action amid rising protests in Iran
Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'
PM Modi to shift to new office, residence after leaving South Block on Makar Sankranti, check details
India likely to join US-led initiative Pax Silica next month: What is it and who are its members?
Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here
4 Kilometers, One Shot: DRDO’s New Shoulder-Fired Missile Ready for the Army
WORLD
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the country’s demand for Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets after conflict with India in May last year has seen an increase and it would likely not need more funds from the international agency after six months.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a notable statement regarding the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds. Saying that the country’s demand for Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets after conflict with India in May last year has seen an increase and it would likely not need more funds from the international agency after six months.
The remarks are based in the context of the IMF condition due to which the country had to sell its flagship carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). “Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months,” Asif told broadcaster Geo News.
Pakistan owes USD 7 billion as part of an IMF programme, which is its 24th, which came after a short-term USD 3 billion deal that rescued Pakistan from a sovereign default in 2023. It was successful in receiving IMF’s support after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies extended financial assistance and rolled over deposits.
These loans come with severe conditions, like fiscal reforms, subsidy cutbacks, and revenue-generating initiatives that Pakistan must adhere to for getting loans.
Pakistan has recently intensified its defence outreach in an effort to boost arms exports and generate revenue from its domestic defence industry. The JF-17 fighter jets have emerged as the backbone of Pakistan’s military hardware programme, featuring in a defence deal with Azerbaijan and a $4-billion arms agreement with the Libyan National Army—one of the largest weapons sales in the country’s history.
Responding to the Air Force’s claim, Pakistani political scientist and author Ayesha Siddiqa said the minister appeared to be “echoing many defence-beat journalists who cannot distinguish the front of a plane or a submarine from its rear,” as quoted by India Today. She further argued that even after production, Pakistan does not retain sufficient funds from such deals to reduce its dependence on IMF loans.