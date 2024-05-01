Will Pakistan no longer need IMF loans? Behind Khawaja Asif’s claim and the plan to ‘weaponise’ China’s JF-17

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the country’s demand for Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets after conflict with India in May last year has seen an increase and it would likely not need more funds from the international agency after six months.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a notable statement regarding the country’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds. Saying that the country’s demand for Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets after conflict with India in May last year has seen an increase and it would likely not need more funds from the international agency after six months.

The remarks are based in the context of the IMF condition due to which the country had to sell its flagship carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). “Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months,” Asif told broadcaster Geo News.

How much is Pakistan depended on IMF?

Pakistan owes USD 7 billion as part of an IMF programme, which is its 24th, which came after a short-term USD 3 billion deal that rescued Pakistan from a sovereign default in 2023. It was successful in receiving IMF’s support after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies extended financial assistance and rolled over deposits.

These loans come with severe conditions, like fiscal reforms, subsidy cutbacks, and revenue-generating initiatives that Pakistan must adhere to for getting loans.

Increase in demand for China’s JF-17s

Pakistan has recently intensified its defence outreach in an effort to boost arms exports and generate revenue from its domestic defence industry. The JF-17 fighter jets have emerged as the backbone of Pakistan’s military hardware programme, featuring in a defence deal with Azerbaijan and a $4-billion arms agreement with the Libyan National Army—one of the largest weapons sales in the country’s history.

Responding to the Air Force’s claim, Pakistani political scientist and author Ayesha Siddiqa said the minister appeared to be “echoing many defence-beat journalists who cannot distinguish the front of a plane or a submarine from its rear,” as quoted by India Today. She further argued that even after production, Pakistan does not retain sufficient funds from such deals to reduce its dependence on IMF loans.