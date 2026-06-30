Will Pakistan lose PoK? Protestors claim region 'not part' of country, warns of engagement with India

Amid the growing protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the protestors have declared that the region is no longer a part of Pakistan and that they did not need Pakistan but vice-versa. The protestors also accused Pakistani establishment of jointly punishing them.

PoK protestors have claimed that they are no longer part of Pakistan

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witenessed repeated protests over high prices, electricity and more crucial issues for years, but in the recent time the discontent has reached dramatic levels as the region's anti-government movement on Tuesday saw protesters publicly declared that the region “is not a part of Pakistan" with a warning that they would seek “other roads" if Islamabad persists on obstructing supplies of essential items, including food, into the region.

The declaration is a mark of continous and rising public anger over the severe conditions of life escalated by the continous disruption in the movement of rations and other basic necessities. The slogans were raised during the constant agitation in PoK’s Rawalakot’s Eidgah Ground.

Thousands of protesters in Rawalakot, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, raised their voices against Islamabad's dominance over the region as the protest entered its 22nd day on Tuesday. While criticising the Pakistan government at Eidgah Ground, protestors claimed that the region must not be considered under Pakistan's control and warned about stronger connection with India over the matter.

In their protest, many demonstrators accused the Pakistani government of jointly punishing civilians. “We don’t need your rations. You need us," PoK leader Sardar Aman Khan said, threatening of finding other routes for their survival if the government continued to block essential supplies

The uproar stemmed from a long-standing situation of crisis in the areas of governance, economic hardship, inflation, and what they call state repression and administrative neglect. What has made it worse is the continued blackout of internet in the entire region since June 5 as, besides goods supply, authorities have also restricted communication and public awareness of their protest by taking control over the internet.

The demonstrations come amid a continuing protest movement led by the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has remained active despite being banned by Pakistani authorities under anti-terrorism laws earlier this month.

JAAC Leader Showket Nawaz Mir arrested along with two associates. Pakistan forces have arrested the JAAC leaders Sangar Phattare area on the outskirts of Dheerkot. So far over, 600 JAAC leaders and workers have arrested across the PoJK region under a massive crackdown.

India on Tuesday launched a scathing counter-attack against Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif following his recent provocative military threats, characterising the remarks as a frantic bid by Islamabad to obscure its dismal domestic record and egregious human rights violations.

Asif had said Pakistan was prepared to "go to war" if India's actions on the Indus Waters Treaty threatened Pakistan's water security.

New Delhi concurrently cast a sharp spotlight on Islamabad's ruthless suppression of widespread anti-establishment demonstrations sweeping through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Dismantling Islamabad's narrative further, the spokesperson pointed out that the volatile situation in the occupied territory stems directly from decades of systemic state-sponsored subjugation by Pakistan.