Will Pakistan fight against Houthis to respect Islamic NATO? This is what defence minister said

The Houthis denied that they had targeted Mecca or any Islamic holy site. The incident comes amid broader escalation involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, including attacks inside Saudi territory and threats impacting shipping in the Red Sea.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad will 'fulfil its obligations' under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement after Saudi Arabia reported an attempted Houthi drone strike near Mecca. In an interview with Geo News on Wednesday, Asif said the agreement "applies to us" and Pakistan would fulfil its duty.

Asif added that Pakistan does not need a formal agreement to protect the holy sites, calling it a responsibility in itself. His remarks came after Saudi authorities said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca, before it could enter the prohibited airspace around the holy city.

The Houthis denied that they had targeted Mecca or any Islamic holy site. The incident comes amid broader escalation involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, including attacks inside Saudi territory and threats impacting shipping in the Red Sea.

What is the Makkah joint defence pact?

On August 7, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in the Saudi city. The pact is aimed at boosting collective deterrence and expanding defence cooperation among the three countries.

Its key clause says an armed attack on any one of the three signatories will be treated as an attack on all three. The pact also provides for deeper cooperation across defence-related fields.

According to Asif, the pact comes into effect when the territorial integrity or geographical boundaries of any of the three countries are violated. He stressed there is "absolutely no ambiguity" over its application, while declining to publicly discuss Pakistan's defence or military strategy.

The pact was signed by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence.

Pakistan officially describes the pact as defensive in nature, aimed at strengthening collective deterrence against external aggression. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has also said it is not directed against any particular country.

Asif conveys message to Iran

Asif also said Pakistan had conveyed Saudi Arabia's message to Iran amid concerns over Houthi attacks on the kingdom. He said he does not expect Iran as a state to open another front while already engaged in a wider regional conflict.

The Pakistani defence minister made a distinction between Iran as a state and non-state groups operating in the region. He said such groups could act without waiting for formal approval or backing from a government.

It would not be prudent for Iran to get directly involved in the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, Asif said, adding that Pakistan would continue efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading to additional theatres.

Pakistan's stance comes as the Makkah agreement moves beyond signing. The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee set up under the pact was scheduled to bring together the foreign and defence ministers and military chiefs of the three countries in Istanbul.