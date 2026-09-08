FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
9/11 probe takes new turn after 25 years: Suspect had al-Qaeda, Saudi links; FBI never pursued him

9/11 probe takes new turn after 25 years: Suspect had al-Qaeda, Saudi links

Musician from Manipur dies after assault by group of men outside his Delhi home

Manipuri musician dies after assault outside his Delhi home; 7 arrested

Fatima Sana pays price for Shafali Verma send-off: ICC takes action

Fatima Sana pays price for Shafali Verma send-off: ICC takes action

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Will oil prices drop below 'USD 2 a gallon' after US wins Iran war? Here's what Trump claims

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked high energy costs directly to ongoing military operations in the Middle East, asserting that post-war markets would stabilise rapidly.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

Will oil prices drop below 'USD 2 a gallon' after US wins Iran war? Here's what Trump claims
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday (local time) that oil prices will drop sharply once the United States achieves victory in its conflict with Iran, forecasting gas prices could fall below two dollars per gallon.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked high energy costs directly to ongoing military operations in the Middle East, asserting that post-war markets would stabilise rapidly.

"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran," Trump wrote. "Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon."

Trump further reiterated his threat that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon."It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!" he added.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday issued a stark warning to Washington against any misadventures towards Iranian energy facilities, warning of sharp repercussions.

In a post on X, he said that Iran's oil and gas production chain is "sprawling, accessible, and exposed."

He added, "American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure. Strike our assets, and you get struck. We’ve already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable."

In an image shared along the post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The lost decade of the US Economy is coming,* because some clowns at D.O. [I]. W. decided so."

Ghalibaf made the remarks as he reshared a post by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who claimed that Iran's "oil tanker fleet is defenceless"-- reiterating Washington's claims of destruction of Iran's navy and air force.

Hegseth said, "It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy. Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM."

“Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM,” he added.

Hegseth shared a clip from the US Central Command in which the video footage showcased strikes on tankers.

CENTCOM claimed that the three Iranian crude oil tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies, adding that Iran had no means to defend the vessels.“

Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” Cooper added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
9/11 probe takes new turn after 25 years: Suspect had al-Qaeda, Saudi links; FBI never pursued him
9/11 probe takes new turn after 25 years: Suspect had al-Qaeda, Saudi links
Will oil prices drop below 'USD 2 a gallon' after US wins Iran war? Here's what Trump claims
Will oil prices drop below 'USD 2 a gallon' after US wins Iran war? Trump claims
Eiffel Tower closes amid allegations of women staff being sidelined during Hindu group visit
Eiffel Tower closes amid allegations of women staff being sidelined during Hindu
Ganeshotsav 2026: Will Mumbai see a complete DJ ban? Mandals told to follow noise rules
Ganeshotsav 2026: Will Mumbai see a complete DJ ban? Mandals told to...
Musician from Manipur dies after assault by group of men outside his Delhi home
Manipuri musician dies after assault outside his Delhi home; 7 arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement