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Will Nvidia employees bring back ex-Boss Jensen Huang after exit over affairs?

An internal post asking the company's board to weigh employee sentiment before deciding his future has drawn more than 1,600 comments, with several staff members demanding the return of the man who transformed Nvidia into one of the most valuable companies in the world.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 10:59 AM IST

Will Nvidia employees bring back ex-Boss Jensen Huang after exit over affairs?
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    Jensen Huang may have resigned from his role as Nvidia CEO in the middle of a controversy over his affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, yet a large number of employees at the chipmaker seem unwilling to watch him leave.

    An internal post asking the company's board to weigh employee sentiment before deciding his future has drawn more than 1,600 comments, with several staff members demanding the return of the man who transformed Nvidia into one of the most valuable companies in the world.

    The comments, as reported by WIRED, capture the discomfort felt by some employees after Huang's sudden resignation on Thursday, following more than three decades at the company he helped co-found. Several have contended that his contribution to Nvidia must not be forgotten, while others have asked why he resigned before the board's investigation into the allegations had ended.

    The internal post was put up by a veteran Nvidia engineer before Huang's resignation. It showed up in the company's suggestion box and called on the board to consider employees' opinions before taking any decision. Since then, it has attracted more than 1,600 comments, many of them urging the board to find a way to bring Huang back.

    "If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss," one anonymous employee wrote. Another asked for a second chance for the former CEO, saying: "We are all humans and can make mistakes. Jensen did so many good things and he needs a second chance.

    One Nvidia employee went further, sending a company-wide email demanding greater transparency over Huang’s departure and expressing support for the former CEO.

    “I stand by Jensen," the employee wrote. “Not because I believe any person is infallible, but because I refuse to believe that standing for fairness must mean standing at a distance from someone whose leadership has meant so much to us."

    "The email also carried a powerful message about Huang's contribution to the technology industry. "If America fails the man who helped its future," the employee wrote, "then this world does not deserve Jensen Huang."

    Support for Huang has also appeared in public. About two dozen Nvidia employees posted messages on LinkedIn supporting the former CEO in the hours after his resignation.

    An employee who has worked at Nvidia for a couple of years and was not authorised to speak publicly told the publication that backing for Huang's reinstatement looked widespread. The employee raised concern that the company could suffer without its founder leading it. "Nvidia is Nvidia because of Jensen," the employee told WIRED.

    Many staffers had expected the board to complete its investigation before making any major changes. The original suggestion-box post had specifically asked the board to share its findings with employees and formally seek their views "about Jensen's continuing as our CEO". Instead, Huang resigned just as the inquiry began, leaving employees seeking answers about why he chose to step aside.

    Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it for more than three decades, announced his resignation after scrutiny over reports of multiple extramarital relationships. In an email to employees on Sunday, he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for his actions.

    "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions deeply hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

    The controversy initially intensified following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese intelligence operative. Subsequent reports raised allegations of other relationships, including one involving a direct report.

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