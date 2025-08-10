Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

'Deeply shocked by...': Actor Rahman reacts to accusations made against Shwetha Menon

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away

This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidde

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

The Ukrainian leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to "legalise" occupied territories in exchange for halting the fighting.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Ukraine will not allow "a second attempt to partition" the country, stressing that peace must come through a "just end to the war" rather than territorial concessions to Russia.

"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture," Zelenskyy said.

His remarks come days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska next Friday.

The Ukrainian leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to "legalise" occupied territories in exchange for halting the fighting.

"Everyone clearly sees Putin's tactics. He fears sanctions and is doing everything to bail on them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land - he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time," said Zelenskyy in a video message.

Zelenskyy, in a clear manner, said that he will not allow the partition of Ukraine, pointing out that Russia might try to launch a third attempt to occupy its territory. He urged to end the war with "dignified peace and security architecture" for the future safety of Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian president underscored that any settlement must prioritise immediate peace, not a delayed ceasefire that would give Russia breathing space.

"What is needed now is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately," Zelenskyy said.

"The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine - this is fundamental. It is important that joint approaches and a shared vision work toward genuine peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war."

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned in clear words that, "Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier."

The Alaska summit, announced by Trump on Friday, will mark the first face-to-face between sitting US and Russian leaders since the Biden-Putin talks in Geneva in June 2021.

In announcing the meeting, Trump hinted that the talks could involve territorial adjustments, saying there would be "some swapping of territories to the betterment of both" Ukraine and Russia, without offering specifics.

Zelenskyy also revealed that his government had been in close contact with key Western allies in the run-up to the Alaska meeting. He cited recent talks between Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland, describing the discussions as "constructive" and focused on a "consolidated position" for peace.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM says...
'I will remove you from the team....': Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phase
Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phas
‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim
‘Either sign declaration or...’: EC comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in two months due to....
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE