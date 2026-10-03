Will Netanyahu exploit Flydubai incident to whip up emotions ahead of elections?

Flydubai flight FZ 1073 was en route from Dubai International to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when a violent altercation erupted in the cockpit. An Omani first officer stabbed Indian Captain Machchhar and allegedly tried to crash the Boeing 737 MAX 8, causing the aircraft to drop almost 14,000 ft.

Throughout the election campaign, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s communications team had been waiting for the perfect photo op. It didn’t happen at the UN General Assembly in New York a week earlier — not with President Donald Trump, and not with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

However, on Wednesday, after passengers on a flydubai flight narrowly avoided a mid-air disaster, Netanyahu moved quickly to place himself in the picture.

To understand the political spin, the magnitude of the disaster that was averted must be appreciated.

Flydubai flight FZ 1073 was en route from Dubai International to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv when a violent altercation erupted in the cockpit. An Omani first officer stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly tried to crash the Boeing 737 MAX 8, causing the aircraft to drop almost 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

The disaster was averted only after Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers to rush in and overpower the attacker. The aircraft eventually made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in northern Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, who is quick to offer hugs when there is a happy ending but keeps his distance when accountability for a failure is required, arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to welcome the Israelis returning home after the harrowing ordeal.

While the passengers were the real heroes, Netanyahu moved fast to seize the photo opportunity, embracing Yaniv Hayun, one of the Israelis at the centre of foiling the attack. In media interviews, Hayun was careful to share credit, highlighting the teamwork among several heroes on the flight and naming Asaf Rajuan, Tzvika Manes and Dr. Shota Musayev in particular.

Hayun also noted that when the Israelis were stranded on the ground in Tabuk, Netanyahu phoned him and promised to connect him with Israeli security agencies.

For Netanyahu’s reelection campaign, his team could not have hoped for a better event: a real, dramatic story with civilian heroes to embrace and 174 passengers — most of them Israelis, including many children — returning home safely. The passengers had survived a life-threatening ordeal, and the campaign had been given a golden chance to regain momentum.



In recent weeks, Netanyahu’s Likud has indeed lost altitude. Polls have shown the ruling party — with 32 seats in the outgoing Knesset — dropping to as low as 18.Yet a political lifeline for the broader right-wing bloc came unexpectedly from Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter.

The hawkish former general recently founded his own party, People of Israel, which has drawn disappointed right-wing voters who would not vote Likud back into the bloc.

At the same time, as the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am factions have grown stronger across the aisle, former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist bloc has weakened. As a result, Netanyahu’s bloc has steadied — at least enough to prevent Eisenkot from forming a government. And then the perfect heroic image arrived on the runway.