Will Nepal King return? Where is the Nepali royal family amid Gen-Z protests in the country?

WORLD
Protests in Nepal were sparked by a ban on social media platforms but soon spiraled into anti-corruption demonstrations. Youngsters flooded the streets of capital Kathmandu and other parts of the country as police launched a brutal crackdown. Read on to know more on this.
Nepal is in a state of turmoil after youth protests led to the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the collapse of his government. The protests were sparked by a ban on social media platforms but soon spiraled into anti-corruption demonstrations. Youngsters flooded the streets of capital city Kathmandu and other parts of the country as police launched a brutal crackdown. At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds others injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest crackdowns in years. Now that there is a political vacuum in Nepal, who will lead the country? Is there a possibility of monarchy's return to India's neighbour? Let us tell you here in brief.
It remains unclear what will happen to Nepal's political leadership in the coming time. But there have been demonstrations demanding the return of the monarchy in the recent past. In March, pro-monarchy protests drew huge crowds, calling for the King's return and then-PM Oli's resignation. Protesters' clashes with the police at the time killed two people and injured over 100 others. Again in May, pro-monarchy groups launched a countrywide protest campaign and authorities had to ban demonstrations around key areas.
Monarchy in Nepal was abolished in 2008. Since then, Nepal's last king Gyanendra Shah has lived as a private citizen. His main residence is Nirmal Niwas in Kathmandu. His stepmother, Queen Mother Ratna continues to live at Mahendra Manzil, situated within the former royal palace complex. Some younger members of the Nepali royal family live abroad. Princess Kritika Shah, daughter of former Crown Prince Paras and Princess Himani, left Nepal in 2008 and moved to Singapore. Her elder sister, Princess Purnika Shah, also now lives in Singapore.