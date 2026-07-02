Will Mojtaba Khamenei attend father Ali Khamenei's funeral? Iranian Supreme Leader's aide reveals

Elahi's comments come as Iran prepares for days of mass funeral rites for Ali Khamenei, who died at the age of 86 on February 28. The funeral ceremonies are expected to draw large crowds as a show of support for the Islamic republic after the war.

Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unlikely to physically attend the funeral of his father and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The decision has been taken over safety concerns around the new leader, the supreme leader's representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, told India Today in an interview. Elahi said that the decision was driven entirely by security fears as Iran prepares for a week of funeral ceremonies, months after Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran which triggered a deadly war.

Hakim Elahi said in the interview: "I was in Iran last week and met some of my friends who met him. They said he wants to come out. He wants to meet people. But the security doesn't allow him to come." The representative added: "They said 'it is very dangerous and we cannot provide security for him'. I think he will not come out."

Elahi's comments come as Iran prepares for days of mass funeral rites for Ali Khamenei, who died at the age of 86 on February 28. The funeral ceremonies are expected to draw large crowds as a show of support for the Islamic republic after the war. The mourning events will take place over several days, with processions planned in multiple cities before Ali Khamenei is laid to rest.

The funeral ceremonies, set to commence on July 4, will reportedly be attended by foreign dignitaries from around 30 countries. Pakistan, which mediated peace talks between Iran and the United States, has confirmed that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the event in the neighbouring country. From India, Governor of Bihar Syed Ata ​Hasnain and deputy foreign minister Pabitra ⁠Margherita will take part in the funeral, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid is also likely to visit Iran. Leaders from Russia, China, and Bangladesh are also expected to be present at the funeral processions.