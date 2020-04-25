Will make sure nations understand COVID-19 virus originated in China': US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States Secretary Mike Pompeo stated in an interview on Friday that he is working with other countries to ensure that they know that the coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China. He further said that it was up to Beijing to explain the origins of the virus.

"We are also working with those countries to make sure they understand that this was in fact a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, that the Chinese government knew about this certainly by December of 2019," Pompeo told the Ben Shapiro Show in an interview.

"... And that they (China) failed to comply with their most fundamental obligations as a nation, and importantly, too, failed to comply with the international health regulations of the World Health Organization and then did a lot of things ? and we can talk about them at great length ? to cover that up," he added.

Pompeo further accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of failing to protect the world from the pandemic, adding that the US is going to set up 'a system which reduces the risk that anything like this can ever happen again, from China or from anyplace else.'

It must be noted that the United States President Donald Trump had said that he will halt funding to the World Health Organisation as it 'failed' in its response to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. "I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," Mr Trump told a news conference at the White House.

Meanwhile, Pompeo also spoke about the current state of the world economy which has been devasted by the pandemic. He said that the US is reaching out to countries across the world to help them restart their economies. He is also keen to start international travel so that 'global commerce can commence.'

"We need to hold accountable the parties responsible for the deaths here in the United States and the enormous economic costs that have been posed on the US," he added.

It is to be noted that many media reports claim that the pandemic could have taken place after an accident in the Wuhan laboratory. According to reports by The Daily Mail, experiments were conducted on mammals captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan at the Wuhan-based laboratory. It has been speculated that the researchers were provided USD 3.7 million grant by the US government for these experiments.