After the assassination of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Qatal, will Pakistan now kill Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Following the assassination of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Qatal in Pakistan, foreign affairs experts have suggested that Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, might face a "similar fate" soon.

Speaking with the news agency ANI, Robinder Sachdeva said that Abu Qatal's killing indicates that those tracking LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and other terrorists are closing in.

"Hafiz Saeed's close aide was killed, which means those who are tracking them have reached quite close. It is said that those who live by the sword die by the sword, and Hafiz Saeed might as well have to face a similar fate. Abu Qatal was involved in a lot of attacks in Kashmir, Rajouri, Poonch, PoK," Mr Sachdeva said.

Mr Sachdeva speculated that Saeed might have tightened his security following his nephew's assassination.

"Hafiz Saeed's next step might be to increase his security and ask help from the Pakistani army, though they are already protecting him... No one can say who is behind this incident, but this could also have been possibly done by Pakistani authorities to defame India," he added.

Commenting on reports of another person being injured in the attack, Major General Dhruv C Katoch (Retd.) suggested that it could be Hafiz Saeed himself.

"The other injured person has been admitted to the Pakistan military hospital, and this has created a buzz since Pakistan is very tight-lipped about the identity of the person, and some emerging reports suggest it is Hafiz Saeed," he told ANI.

He added that no terrorist is truly safe in Pakistan, even with the Army's protection and that they will eventually be "hunted down."

