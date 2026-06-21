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Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on Monday, June 22, and had set ‌out a timetable for his resignation, Reuters reported. This comes as the PM faces growing pressure to continue in his office.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits
According to reports, UK PM Kier Starmer may resign on Monday (X@KierStarmer)
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United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on Monday, June 22, Reuters cited Britain's Observer newspaper as saying. The newspaper further said that for his resignation, PM Starmer had set ‌out a timetable for his departure, but according to a government source, Starmer remained firm about continuing with the job of governing.

Starmer has been facing immense pressure for months, turning into a threat to his position, which spiked on Friday when his political rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat, strengthening his position to make him able to challenge his leadership.

 

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