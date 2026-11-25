US President Donald Trump has backed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ahead of his upcoming congressional interviews.

US President Donald Trump has said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang should answer questions from US lawmakers honestly rather than invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

The comments came ahead of Huang's scheduled appearances before congressional committees next week. Lawmakers are expected to question him about his business dealings with China and his alleged association with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed who has been investigated over suspected links to Chinese intelligence.

In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said, "I don't think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it's an interesting story for people."

The President added that he wanted Huang to "just tell the truth". Trump described the Nvidia chief as "100 percent aboveboard" and "a very smart person". However, he acknowledged that Huang's lawyers would need to advise him on how to respond during the questioning.

Trump says pardon is an option but may not be needed

During the interview, Trump was also asked whether he would consider granting Huang a presidential pardon if potential criminal charges emerged.

"It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary," he said.

Huang has not been indicted in the matter. A presidential pardon can cover federal offences but does not extend to state-level criminal cases.

What does pleading the Fifth Amendment mean?

The Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution protects individuals from being forced to provide testimony that could incriminate them in a criminal case.

This protection is commonly known as the right against self-incrimination. When a person refuses to answer a question by invoking this right, the action is described as "pleading the Fifth".

The amendment is part of the US Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791. It also provides protections against double jeopardy, guarantees due process and requires just compensation when the government takes private property.

Invoking the Fifth Amendment is a constitutional right and does not automatically mean that a person is guilty of a crime. Whether Huang chooses to exercise it will depend on legal advice from his lawyers.

Why is Jensen Huang facing congressional scrutiny?

The controversy gained attention after a New York Times report on October 29 described an alleged close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, who previously held an executive position at Megaspeed.

US intelligence agencies reportedly examined whether Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Megaspeed has also faced investigations over allegations that it smuggled advanced chips into China, a charge the company has denied.

Huang is expected to face questions about Nvidia's business dealings with China and its compliance with US export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Nvidia and its general counsel, Tim Teter, have confirmed that they will participate in transcribed interviews with House committees on December 1 and 2.

Huang has also agreed to testify at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

Republican senator predicts Huang may plead the Fifth

The possibility of Huang invoking the Fifth Amendment has also drawn attention on Capitol Hill.

According to the New York Post, Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has predicted that the Nvidia CEO may choose to plead the Fifth during the proceedings.

Democrats have been critical of Huang, Nvidia's business interests and his association with Trump. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said that his party will use its full powers to investigate any possible wrongdoing after taking control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Huang's upcoming appearances are expected to bring further scrutiny to Nvidia's dealings with China and the company's compliance with US technology export restrictions.