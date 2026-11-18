Ever since Jensen Huang expressed his willingness to return as Nvidia CEO, questions have emerged over his comeback, with the company's board now making its position clear. Here's what Nvidia said.

In a major development, Nvidia's co-founder Jensen Huang's hopes of returning as the company's CEO have suffered a setback after the board ruled out bringing him back on board. Hours after Jensen expressed his willingness to return to the company, newly appointed chairman Harvey Jones said the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and had no intention of reinstating him. He also added by saying that the company has also stated searching for a permanent successor.

What did Nvidia chairman say about Jensen Huang's return?

Speaking at Nvidia's third-quarter earnings, Harvey Jones said, ''Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO, and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.''

''On behalf of our shareholders, the board is proactively dealing with the immediate consequences facing the company, as well as enhancing our oversight capacity going forward. We have an incredibly talented leadership team, and we have every confidence in Colette's leadership, integrity, and ability to deliver as interim CEO,'' he added.

Talking about the company searching for a permanent CEO, he further said, ''We want to install the CEO - the permanent CEO - as quickly as possible. But we don't expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person.''

What did Jensen Huang say about his comeback?

Earlier this week, Jensen expressed his willingness to return, saying that he had received several calls from Nvidia employees, investors and business partners asking him to take charge again. ''Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA,'' Jensen wrote in his X post.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

''I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,'' he added.