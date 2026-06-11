Will Jamaat-e-Islam foment violence at India-Bangladesh border during its border march? NCP calls for 'human chain'

Bangladesh's Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami along with its 11-party coalition have announced protests along the India-Bangladesh border over "push-ins" of what they claim are 'Indians'. NCP has also urged people to form 'human chains' to prevent this push-in.

Bangladesh's Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami along with its 11-party coalition of Islamist and other opposition parties, including the former anti-Sheikh Hasina students'-led National Citizen Party (NCP), have announced protests along the India-Bangladesh border over what they claim as “push-ins” by India and accuse it of the “killing of Bangladeshi nationals near the frontier”.

Shafiqur Rahman-led Jamaat announced the protest plan by the Bangladeshi parties. The Jamaat clarified that it would hold protest rallies in border districts and crucial border points across Bangladesh on Friday, June 12, after which it would hold a rally and procession in the capital, Dhaka, on June 15, Monday. The alliance has launched dual attacks, one on PM Tarique Rahman's BNP government and the other on India, accusing it of pushing people across the border. The Jamaat alliance also alleged that “Bangladeshi citizens have been killed in firing by India's Border Security Force (BSF)”.

“The 11-party alliance will hold protest rallies in border districts on June 12, followed by a protest gathering and procession in Dhaka on June 15,” the Jamaat said in a statement undersigned by AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, as reported by CNN-News18.

How the issue started?

The issue stems from a standoff that started on Wednesday along the border at Nandirchar in Meghalaya's South-West Garo hills district near Mahendraganj between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The BSF tried to “push” a Bangladeshi national across the border and BGB guards reportedly refused to accept the man saying he was an Indian. Both sides claim him to be of the other side as he remains stranded in ‘no-man’s land’.

The issue has geared up in the past few weeks as the BGB claimed that India's BSF attempted to push its people into Bangladeshi territory multiple times. India’s eastern neighbour now says that it has sent over a dozen diplomatic communications to New Delhi over the matter.

The new campaign comes as anti-India sentiments over what opposition groups call "push-ins" has been widely used in Bangladesh to describe the removal of alleged Bangladeshi nationals from India.

NCP gives a call for “human shield”

At a press conference, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari gave a call for residents living near the frontier to come together against what he described as a growing challenge.

According to CNN-News18, Patwari claimed border communities were facing a kind of humanitarian crises and asked people near the frontier to form a “human shield” so that “terrorists, smugglers or criminals” could not enter Bangladesh.

He also called for strengthening the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to prevent alleged push-ins.