Will Iran reopen Strait of Hormuz? Tehran sets tough conditions for US

On August 8, Iran said that it would only open the Strait of Hormuz if the US accepted some of its conditionalities – including removal of sanctions against Iran and compensation for damages caused by the war. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman were close to reaching an agreement for a fresh arrangement for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

On August 8, Iran said that it would only open the Strait of Hormuz if the US accepted some of its conditionalities – including removal of sanctions against Iran and compensation for damages caused by the war. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman were close to reaching an agreement for a fresh arrangement for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Vice President, JD Vance also said the US is seeking a “commitment” from the Iranians that they will not fire at commercial vessels.

Sheikh Hasina’s virtual address on August 5

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina delivered a virtual address on August 5. The event was organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

Hasina had to flee Bangladesh in August 2024, after student protesters stormed her official residence and has been living in exile in New Delhi, India since then. Hasina said that her government had tried to address student issues via dialogue, but the movement was not peaceful or spontaneous and had a clear political agenda. Hasina also said a stable Bangladesh was important for South Asia.

She also said, “Whatever fate awaits me, I will return to my people. I cannot stay away while my beloved countrymen are suffering. I know I may be detained. I may be sent to prison. They may try to enforce verdicts issued in fabricated cases. But fear cannot decide my duty to the people”.

India distanced itself from the event. MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said the government had no “involvement” in the event and did not “endorse” any views expressed at the event.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed it’s concerns regarding Hasina’s address and said that it could impact bilateral ties between both countries. The Ministry also said that while Bangladesh wanted to maintain a “constructive”, mutually beneficial relationship which should be based on “sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s affairs”.

India had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman to attend the BRICS Summit.

US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill and Modi-Vance conversation

On August 7, the US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The bill authorises up to 100% tariffs on India and 4 other countries with an overwhelming majority – 86-11. The bill has bi-partisan support. Democrat Richard Blumenthal while commenting on the bill said:

“I would like to think Lindsey Graham is watching, too. Today we say to the people of Ukraine: You are not alone. And today we say to Vladimir Putin: You will not conquer Ukraine.”

The bill would also impose fresh sanctions and visa bans on Russia’s president. It will now move to the US House of Representatives which is dominated by the Republican Party

A day after the US Senate passed the Russia sanctions bill, US President JD Vance called PM Modi. Modi while commenting on the conversation with Vance said:

“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.”

Vance and Modi reiterated their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship and important global developments.

India- China talks

India and China held talks under the umbrella of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Issues discussed during the meeting were: the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and matters pertaining to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China's foreign ministry.

During recent high-level meetings, India has highlighted the importance of stability along the LAC for genuine progress. These meetings are important not just in the context of the bilateral relationship, but also the fact that the BRICS Summit is next month.

Meetings of BRICS Commerce and Industry and Education Ministers

Several important issues were discussed during the two-day meeting of BRICS Trade and Industry Ministers – August 6 and August 7. Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal reiterated the point that India was not in favour of a common BRICS currency.

The 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting was held in Bhubaneswar on August 7. Education Minister, Prahlad Joshi made the point that, “..Education systems must continue to evolve to meet the aspirations of each new generation and prepare our young people for opportunities that may not even exist today,"

He also said that common challenges can not be dealt with in isolation.

The BRICS Trade Ministers’ meeting was held in Jaipur on August 7, 2026. Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal categorically stated that India was not in favour of a BRICS common currency.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan defence pact

A joint defence agreement, referred to as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, was signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan at Mecca, Saudi Arabia on July 7. According to the agreement, any armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against them all. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had already signed a defence agreement in 2025.

Conclusion

In conclusion, several important events have taken place in the past week both in the context of India’s neighbourhood and beyond. While India has distanced itself from Sheikh Hasina’s virtual address on August 5, Dhaka has expressed strong reservations. India would be closely observing regarding the US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The Vance-Modi conversation is important in this context. India’s unequivocal reiteration of the point, that it is not in favour of a common BRICS currency is important. The Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan agreement will have ramifications well beyond the Middle East

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)