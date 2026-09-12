Will Iran reopen Hormuz if US lifts blockade? Pezeshkian sends a clear message to Washington

In a recent interview, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke about the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the important pressure points of the ongoing Middle East conflict. Ever since the US blockade, the escalation in the region has erupted, heavily disrupting the world's energy supplies. Now, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with India Today, said that the country was discussing arrangements with Oman for the reopening of the crucial waterway based on internationally recognised rules.

''In this regard, we are dealing and having negotiations with Oman regarding a specific maritime framework. On Monday, the foreign ministers of the Arab countries — who wanted us to quarrel with each other — will have a meeting with Oman in order to have a kind of agreement about the Hormuz Strait, and the IMO will announce this status,'' Pezeshkian said. However, he made it clear that the US must stop its blockade, sanctions, and other pressure tactics on Iran.

Will Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

''You see, neither Hezbollah, nor us, I don't think initiated that. All of these groups are defending themselves. On what basis are the Americans attacking our region, and blocking our routes, and we should do nothing.'' Pezeshkian said in an interview with India Today while defending Iran's action.

''If we are alive, we have to respond. We will not respond when we are dead. So we are alive, and we will respond,'' he added.

Explaining conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian added, ''If Americans stop this blockade and sanctions, you know, sanctions mean killing the patients, it means making people unemployed, it means poverty, discontent, and thousands of problems. And now that they have not been able to reach their objectives through war, they are doing it through economic activities. They will fail.''

How does Hormuz matter to India?

For those unversed, the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for one-fifth of the world's energy supply. Since India imports a major part of its energy requirements through the waterway, a major disruption can affect the economy.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian is currently in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.