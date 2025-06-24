As fears of a worldwide war grow, experts are looking at which countries might remain safe if conflict spreads.

The ongoing war between Iran and Israel is creating serious global concern, with many fearing it could lead to World War III. The situation worsened over the weekend when the United States launched military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Reports confirmed that the US used powerful 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to hit underground targets. At the same time, Israel continued its air attacks on Tehran.

US President Donald Trump claimed that both Iran and Israel had asked him to help mediate peace. He also announced a proposed ceasefire, but the region remains on edge. Tensions are rising, and the risk of a global war seems more real than ever.

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, strongly criticised the US actions. He said America had opened a "Pandora's box" with its attacks and warned of dangerous consequences for global peace.

As fears of a worldwide war grow, experts are looking at which countries might remain safe if conflict spreads. According to a report, by The Metro, based on geography, political neutrality, and stability, here are some of the safest places:

Antarctica

Iceland

New Zealand

Switzerland

Greenland

Indonesia

Tuvalu

Argentina

Bhutan

Chile

Fiji

South Africa

These countries could offer safety if tensions continue to rise, though peace remains the hope for all.