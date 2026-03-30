US-Israel-Iran War: Will Tehran blow up Dubai, Abu Dhabi if UAE joins? What may happen to millions of Indians living there?

The UAE's air defence system has so far intercepted over 95% of the attacks. With the US considering a ground invasion, the UAE is considered a possible launchpad. Amid this, US economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned the UAE against joining the war, citing the immediate danger to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates was pulled into the US-Israel-Iran war that began on February 28, 2026. Since then, the nation has faced retaliatory strikes that reportedly killed ten people and injured several. The UAE, which has faced more Iranian attacks than ​any other country in the region, has reportedly expressed readiness to join the war, as per the WSJ reports.

Will Tehran blow up Dubai and Abu Dhabi if the UAE joins?

So far, the UAE's air defence system has intercepted over 95% of the attacks. With the US considering a ground invasion, the UAE is considered a possible launchpad. Amid this, US economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned the UAE against joining the war, citing the immediate danger to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are tourist hubs, not fortified military zones. "Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war,' he said.

"These are resort areas. These are tourist destinations. These are not fortified missile defence areas. These are places where rich people are going to party and put their money. And to enter a war zone is to defeat the entire purpose of a place like Dubai. The Emirates got itself into an absurd mess with its eyes open. And it keeps doubling down, by the way," he said. Sachs saw Gulf nations' decision to partner with the US through the Abraham Accords as an "invitation for disaster" as it made them more dependent on American protection, eventually forming what former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has termed as "fatal friendship," he added.

What may happen to millions of Indians living there?

Although the UAE has assured India that the safety of Indians living in the Gulf country is its "priority", the ongoing escalation can adversely affect millions who contribute to a $21.6 billion remittance flow. Two people—an Indian and a Pakistani—were killed, and three others were severely injured in Abu Dhabi as a result of shrapnel from an intercepted missile on March 26, 2026. If the UAE joins the US-Israel-Iran war, the Indians will certainly face severe risks, disrupting work, causing job losses, and destabilising the local economy. The Indian government would likely need to evacuate its citizens, a massive logistical challenge. As of March 7, 2026, over 52,000 Indians have been evacuated from the Gulf region.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had said, 'Four million Indians live in the UAE; they are not a statistic. They are the son from Kerala sending money home each month so his mother can pay her medical bills, the engineer from Hyderabad building infrastructure that will stand for a century, the teacher from Tamil Nadu shaping the futures of Emirati children.' Despite that, the Indian government is actively facilitating the safe return of its citizens from the UAE and other Gulf countries, with several Indians already evacuated.

According to the ministry, the largest number of Indians live in the United Arab Emirates, with over 43 lakh nationals, followed by Saudi Arabia with nearly 28 lakh, and Kuwait with more than 10 lakh. Significant populations are also reported in Qatar and Oman, with 8.3 lakh and 6.7 lakh, respectively, while Bahrain hosts over three lakh Indian residents. Smaller communities reside in Israel and Iraq, with around 42,000 and 25,000 people, and in Iran and Yemen, with 9,000 and 4,000 nationals. Indian citizens are also present in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, though in comparatively smaller numbers.