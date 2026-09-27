'Will Inflict Greater Damage On US': Iran warns of confrontation after Trump rejects proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Iran's army warns it is ready for confrontation and will inflict greater damage on the US after Trump rejected the 7-day Hormuz reopening proposal. Tehran is awaiting a response via Qatar and Pakistan.

Iran on Sunday issued stern warning to US as West Asian nation anticipated renewed attack from its western enemy. Iran's army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia reportedly said country is ready for confrontation and will inflict greater damage on US, state media reported.

Iranian military's statement came after US President Donald Trump reportedly voiced his rejection of seven-day proposal for reopening crucial Strait of Hormuz. "They made a proposal but I rejected it," Trump said Saturday. "They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he claimed.

Despite Trump's remarks, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said Iran was awaiting definitive US response through mediators Qatar and Pakistan, according to state-run broadcaster IRIB.

"The US president has made some good remarks as well as many contradictory ones, which unfortunately we hear from him frequently," Araghchi was quoted as saying. Iranian minister called for "negotiated solution", saying only talks can resolve impasse over key waterway.

US-Iran exploring deal via mediators

Negotiators of US and Islamic Republic of Iran were exploring deal that would see Tehran reopen strait and Washington lift blockade of Iranian ports, Bloomberg reported, citing person familiar with the matter.

Pact would have been similar to memorandum of understanding reached by two sides in mid-June, which resulted in fragile ceasefire that soon broke down.

Earlier, Trump said Iran ready to open Hormuz because "they have no money coming in" and claimed he put "greatest blockade ever in military history" described as "wall of steel."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at UN General Assembly in New York last week Tehran would not allow freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz as long as US sanctions and blockade remain in place. He also said Iran would not relinquish its right to develop nuclear technology for economic purposes.

Houthis attack Riyadh as tensions rise

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh was attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants, an Iranian-backed group. This came as sign of Iran stepping up hostilities against US allies in Middle East.

Attack on Riyadh marks escalation as war drags beyond six months since February 28 coordinated US and Israeli strikes.

According to previous report by Wall Street Journal, Trump expects to resume bombing campaign against Iran after US midterm elections in early November and remains sceptical that Tehran will meet his demands.

Trump declined to answer when asked whether he would resume bombing after midterms.

US has imposed economic blockade on Iran to pressure Tehran to stop attacks on vessels in strait, Reuters reported. Oil flows through one of world's most critical shipping lanes remain severely disrupted.