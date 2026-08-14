Will India increase diesel supplies to Bangladesh? Here’s what MEA said

Bangladesh wants more diesel from India, but will New Delhi agree? MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed what could decide the request.

In the weekly press briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that India will examine Bangladesh's request for additional diesel supplies. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the existing arrangement for supplying diesel to Bangladesh continues, but any additional supply will be assessed separately.

''As you know, we have an ongoing arrangement with Bangladesh for supply of diesel. This continues insofar as the additional request that you mentioned is concerned. This will be examined keeping in mind our own requirement, our refining capacity, as well as the availability of diesel here in our country,'' Jaiswal said.

India to assess Bangladesh’s additional diesel request

For those unversed, Bangladesh's Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmud said that Dhaka had requested additional diesel supplies during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi. He said that energy cooperation was among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

''We import diesel from India through the pipeline, and we have requested them to supply more,'' Bangladeshi media reported, quoting Mahmud. Earlier in April this year, an extra shipment of 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh was made via the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

India-Bangladesh deepen power and energy cooperation

On August 6, Trivedi called on Mahmud, and both of them exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in the power and energy sectors between the two nations. ''The discussion focused on the importance of cross-border power and energy connectivity as the key pillar of India-Bangladesh economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation based on mutual interest and mutual benefit, with a view to enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable development, and supporting the prosperity of the people of both countries,'' the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka wrote on his X handle.