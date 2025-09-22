Will Hamas kill Israeli hostages if Benjamin Netanyahu does not stop Gaza War? In chilling message it says...

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong
WORLD
With the ground assaults against civilians in Gaza City escalating, militant organization Hamas has issued a chilling message hinting at killing the hostages in their captivity. Details here.
In a chilling message, Palestinian militant organisation Hamas has hinted at killing the Israeli hostage in their captivity if Israel does not stop killing people in Gaza City right now. It has been said that Israel's ground assaults mean that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lost all hope of getting the hostages back, dead or alive. Hamas still has 48 hostages in their captivity; 20 of them are believed to be still alive. In the most daring attack so far, the militant outfit attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages, mostly civilians, including women and children.
In a message written in Hebrew, the militant outfit's military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said that Netanyahu had effectively issued a death sentence to the hostage. Addressing the Israeli leadership, it said, "Your prisoners are distributed within the neighborhoods of Gaza City, and we will not be concerned for their lives as long as Netanyahu has decided to kill them." It added, "The commencement of this criminal operation and its expansion means that you will not receive any prisoner, neither alive nor dead, and their fate will be the same as that of (Ron Arad)."
(Israel has intensified ground assaults in Gaza City.)
Ron Arad is an Israeli Air Force weapons systems officer who went missing in action in 1986 in Lebanon. It is believed that the military group Amal captured him and later handed him over to Hezbollah. Hamas also said, "Gaza will be a graveyard for your soldiers."
The threat has come at a time when the people's anger against Benjamin Netanyahu and his government is increasing, with the people holding demonstrations against the government. The demonstrators want the government to stop the war and get the hostages back immediately. Protests have been held in the cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Coming under pressure from the masses, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Effie Defrin sought to reassure the hostage families. He said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) knew where the hostages were. Expressing apprehensions for the life of the hostages, many hostage families have said Israel’s plans to take the city will be a death sentence for their loved ones.
