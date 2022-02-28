Will Google temporarily disable services amid Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Alphabet Inc’s Google has temporarily disabled some Google Map tools in Ukraine. These tools are used to provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy various places are.

As per the company, the move to disable Google Maps traffic layer and live information about busy spots in Ukraine has been taken in consideration of the safety of locals. The decision has been taken post consultation with sources including regional authorities.

Ukraine is currently battling against Russian military forces who invaded the country on Thursday. Thousands of men, women and children have fled to the neighbouring country’s even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleskyy stands firm against Russia’s “special operation”.

Many celebrities have come out to support Ukraine. Several big tech firms like Google have also stepped up to take new measures for protecting users’ security in the region.

Researchers all over the world have been tapping online services and social media sites to garner information about the war.

Google Maps, earlier, helped a professor at California’s Middlebury Institute of International Studies to track a “traffic jam” that was actually Russian movement towards the border.

Notably, drives can still get Google’s live traffic information feature with the turn-by-turn navigation feature.

Meanwhile, Russia has ordered Alphabet Inc`s Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.

Moscow has aggravated efforts to control what’s coming out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles bombard various parts of Ukraine.