Will gold prices rise or fall in 2026? Baba Vanga's prediction creates buzz among global investors

WORLD
Baba Vanga’s 2026 prediction about a global financial crisis and rising gold prices has sparked global investor interest.
Social media has been buzzing with claims that Baba Vanga predicted a severe worldwide financial collapse in 2026. According to viral interpretations, she foresaw a major disruption in the current banking structure, which could damage financial systems and shake global markets.
If such instability were to occur, financial experts argue that it would likely affect multiple sectors. Such a situation generally encourages investors to turn away from risky financial instruments and seek safety in physical assets. Historically, during economic alert, gold becomes the first choice for wealth preservation, often followed by silver and other commodities.
Gold prices are already elevated due to high demand, geopolitical tension, and economic fears. According to various analyses, global gold prices could rise by 25% to 40% by 2026 if Baba Vanga’s prediction of economic chaos comes true.
Some viral posts even suggest that international gold rates have already crossed USD 4,300 per ounce, and could surge further if investors panic.
In India, too, current rates reflect this upward trend. Currently, 10 grams of gold cost around Rs 1.25 lakh, a record high for the domestic market. Any further spike in global demand could push prices even higher.
Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic born in 1911, gained fame for her claimed ability to predict future events. Known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' she reportedly shared her prophecies verbally rather than in writing. Though many predictions lack proof, her mysterious legacy still captures global curiosity.