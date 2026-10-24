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Will Ghalibaf miss the BRICS meet in Delhi? Here's what we know so far

As per the latest report, Iran’s participation in the upcoming BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Delhi has drawn attention ahead of the key international gathering. Here's what we know so far.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

Will Ghalibaf miss the BRICS meet in Delhi? Here's what we know so far
Iran’s BRICS forum plans draw attention ahead of Delhi. (AI-Generated)
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The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday confirmed that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will not be able to attend the meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries, scheduled to be held in New Delhi, citing 'unforeseen circumstances'. The upcoming conference will be inaugurated on October 26 as Parliament of India will be hosting the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

What did the Iranian Embassy say about Ghalibaf’s absence?

''The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi wishes to inform that, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, H.E. Dr. Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, will be unable to attend the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi,'' the press released by Iran in India read.

Iran to send parliamentary delegation to BRICS meeting

In the statement, the Embassy highlighted Iran's commitment to being 'active and effective' in participating in the summits and added, ''It is also emphasized that the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the meeting. As one of the members of BRICS, Iran reaffirms its commitment to active and effective participation at the highest levels in the summits and meetings of this grouping. In this regard, the Iranian delegation will continue its dialogue and consultations with delegations from BRICS member countries, with a view to expanding and deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of parliamentary relations and cooperation.''

 

Iran thanks India for hosting BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Concluding its statement, the Embassy also thanked the Indian government for the hospitality and other arrangements and stated, ''The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran also expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of India for its gracious hospitality and the arrangements made to host this meeting. It wishes the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries every success and hopes that it will yield constructive outcomes towards strengthening cooperation and engagement among member countries.''

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the upcoming conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also attend the event and meet the delegations.

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