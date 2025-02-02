The airstrikes were conducted in the Golis mountain region following orders from President Donald Trump, leading to the deaths of multiple operatives, according to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegesth.

The United States (US) military conducted airstrikes on Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in Somalia on Saturday (local time). The airstrikes were conducted in the Golis mountain region following orders from President Donald Trump, leading to the deaths of multiple operatives, according to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegesth.

In a post on X, US President Donald Trump said that he ordered airstrikes on ISIS operatives after these terrorists were found hiding in caves. "This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," Trump wrote.

The US President also criticised former President Joe Biden for not acting quickly against ISIS terrorists. "Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that We WILL FIND You, AND We WILL KILL YOU," he added.

US Secretary of Defence Hegesth said that these US strikes degrade "ISIS's ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump's leadership."

According to The Hill, Trump has warned terrorist groups like ISIS in the past. On the other hand, he had also suggested that the US should take a step back from Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"We're not involved in Syria. Syria's its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved in everyone," Trump had told reporters on Thursday.

