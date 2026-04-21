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Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks? After threatening to wipe it out, US president ready to talk personally

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Islamabad, officials said, as Pakistan readies to act as the lead negotiator between Tehran and Washington.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 01:09 PM IST

Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks? After threatening to wipe it out, US president ready to talk personally
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US President Donald Trump can join the face-to-face peace talks with Iran, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan, this week, either "in person or virtually", if an agreement were to be signed, according to news agency Reuters.

A Pakistani source cited in the report said, "Things are moving forward, and the talks are on track for tomorrow," i.e., Wednesday. The two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington runs out on Wednesday, and Trump has said it's highly unlikely that it will be extended. Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across Islamabad, officials said, as Pakistan readies to act as the lead negotiator between Tehran and Washington.

Tehran reassesses position after US seizure of vessel

The United States has voiced confidence that the peace talks with Iran will proceed in Pakistan, even though Tehran threatened a no-show after the US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Citing a senior Iranian official, Reuters reported that Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation in talks, despite earlier ruling them out, but stressed no decision had been made.

Significant hurdles and uncertainty remained as the end of a ceasefire approached, despite optimism from both sides. Trump seeks an agreement that would prevent further oil price rises and stock market shocks but has insisted Iran cannot have the means to develop a nuclear weapon. For its part, Tehran hopes to leverage its control of the Strait of Hormuz to reach a deal with Washington that averts a restart of the war and eases sanctions but does not impede its nuclear programme.

Trump has warned the US would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if it rejected his terms, continuing a recent pattern of such threats. Iran has said that if the United States were to attack its civilian infrastructure, it would strike power stations and desalination plants in its Gulf Arab neighbours.

US vice president scheduled to travel for discussions

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran talks, Axios reported on Monday, citing US sources. Pakistan has been preparing to host the talks despite uncertainty about whether they would go ahead.

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