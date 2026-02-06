Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

An old US State Department advisory urging Americans to leave Iran resurfaced on social media, sparking panic and speculation. Issued in January 2026 and later reiterated, the warning cites protests, unrest, and security risks, but does not signal any new development.

A renewed wave of concern swept across social media after an old US State Department advisory urging American citizens to leave Iran resurfaced online. Several posts on X labelled the alert as 'breaking news,' triggering speculation and anxiety, even though the guidance itself is not recent.

The advisory was originally issued in mid-January 2026 and has since been repeated in follow-up security updates. Despite this, its renewed circulation led many users to believe a new development had occurred.

What Prompted the Online Reaction

As screenshots of the advisory spread, some users questioned whether the warning signalled an imminent military escalation. Others linked it to the ongoing protests in Iran, which have continued for more than two months, expressing fears about deteriorating security conditions.

Posts ranged from alarmist speculation to outright dismissal. While some suggested the advisory hinted at possible intervention, others pointed out that the warning had already been issued multiple times. A section of users responded with sarcasm, mocking the repeated alerts and questioning how many Americans actually remain in Iran.

According to publicly available timelines, the initial advisory was released on January 13, 2026, followed by a security update in early February that reiterated the same guidance rather than announcing a new threat.

Details of the Advisory

The US State Department’s warning, published via the US Virtual Embassy in Iran, cited growing unrest across the country. It cautioned that demonstrations could escalate rapidly, potentially leading to detentions, injuries, and violence. The advisory also highlighted increased security measures, including road closures, public transport disruptions, and periodic internet and communication shutdowns.

In addition, flight availability has been affected, with several airlines limiting or suspending services to and from Iran during this period.

Travel and Safety Guidance for Americans

US citizens currently in Iran were advised to leave immediately if it could be done safely. The advisory suggested land routes through Armenia or Türkiye, noting that some border crossings were open at the time. However, officials stressed that safety could not be guaranteed for land travel.

The State Department also made it clear that Americans should not expect US government assistance to facilitate their departure, as Washington has no embassy or consular presence in Iran.

Those unable to leave were urged to avoid public gatherings, maintain a low profile, stock essential supplies, and closely follow local developments. Travel near border regions, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Pakistan-Iran frontier, was strongly discouraged.

Context Matters

Officials and analysts note that while the advisory reflects genuine security concerns, its recirculation without context fueled unnecessary panic, underscoring how old alerts can take on new urgency in the fast-moving world of social media.