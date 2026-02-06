FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner

Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’

Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeWorld

WORLD

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

An old US State Department advisory urging Americans to leave Iran resurfaced on social media, sparking panic and speculation. Issued in January 2026 and later reiterated, the warning cites protests, unrest, and security risks, but does not signal any new development.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A renewed wave of concern swept across social media after an old US State Department advisory urging American citizens to leave Iran resurfaced online. Several posts on X labelled the alert as 'breaking news,' triggering speculation and anxiety, even though the guidance itself is not recent.

The advisory was originally issued in mid-January 2026 and has since been repeated in follow-up security updates. Despite this, its renewed circulation led many users to believe a new development had occurred.

What Prompted the Online Reaction

As screenshots of the advisory spread, some users questioned whether the warning signalled an imminent military escalation. Others linked it to the ongoing protests in Iran, which have continued for more than two months, expressing fears about deteriorating security conditions.

Posts ranged from alarmist speculation to outright dismissal. While some suggested the advisory hinted at possible intervention, others pointed out that the warning had already been issued multiple times. A section of users responded with sarcasm, mocking the repeated alerts and questioning how many Americans actually remain in Iran.

According to publicly available timelines, the initial advisory was released on January 13, 2026, followed by a security update in early February that reiterated the same guidance rather than announcing a new threat.

Details of the Advisory

The US State Department’s warning, published via the US Virtual Embassy in Iran, cited growing unrest across the country. It cautioned that demonstrations could escalate rapidly, potentially leading to detentions, injuries, and violence. The advisory also highlighted increased security measures, including road closures, public transport disruptions, and periodic internet and communication shutdowns.

In addition, flight availability has been affected, with several airlines limiting or suspending services to and from Iran during this period.

Travel and Safety Guidance for Americans

US citizens currently in Iran were advised to leave immediately if it could be done safely. The advisory suggested land routes through Armenia or Türkiye, noting that some border crossings were open at the time. However, officials stressed that safety could not be guaranteed for land travel.

The State Department also made it clear that Americans should not expect US government assistance to facilitate their departure, as Washington has no embassy or consular presence in Iran.

Those unable to leave were urged to avoid public gatherings, maintain a low profile, stock essential supplies, and closely follow local developments. Travel near border regions, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Pakistan-Iran frontier, was strongly discouraged.

Context Matters

Officials and analysts note that while the advisory reflects genuine security concerns, its recirculation without context fueled unnecessary panic, underscoring how old alerts can take on new urgency in the fast-moving world of social media.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical
Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?
Who is Maniyanpilla Raju? Malayali actor arrested for road accident, gets bail
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
Why Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein after his child prostitution conviction?
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon?
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement