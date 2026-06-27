Will Donald Trump impose 100% tariff on countries charging digital services tax? Could India be affected; Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump has warned of a 100% tariff on imports from countries that impose digital services taxes on American tech firms.

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that countries imposing a digital services tax on American technology companies could face a 100% tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote:

"Any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America."

He also said the new tariff would override any existing trade agreements with those countries, whether the deals have already been implemented or are yet to come into effect.

Why is Trump opposing digital services taxes?

The Trump administration has consistently opposed digital services taxes (DSTs), arguing that they unfairly target major American technology companies such as Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta Platforms, Amazon and Apple.

Several countries have introduced these taxes to ensure large digital companies pay taxes on revenue earned within their borders, even if they do not have a physical presence there. According to Trump, these taxes discriminate against US businesses and create unfair barriers to American exports.

Will India be affected?

Most likely, no. India has already abolished both components of its Equalisation Levy, popularly known as the "Google Tax," which primarily applied to foreign digital companies.

The levy was introduced in 2016 as a 6% tax on payments made to non-resident companies for providing online advertising services in India. Later, India expanded the levy by introducing a 2% tax on non-resident e-commerce operators.

However:

The 2% Equalisation Levy on e-commerce companies was removed through the Finance Act, 2024.

The 6% levy on digital advertising services was abolished through the Finance Bill, 2025, effective April 1, 2025.

At the time, government officials said the move was partly aimed at easing trade tensions with the United States. Since India no longer imposes a digital services tax on foreign technology companies, it is unlikely to be affected by Trump's latest warning.

Which countries could face the tariff?

The warning is expected to affect several European Union (EU) countries that continue to impose digital services taxes.

Trump's statement came just a day after EU member states approved a trade agreement with the United States that caps tariffs on most European imports at 15%. However, digital services taxes were not included in the agreement and remain a major point of disagreement.

Countries such as France, Spain, Austria and the United Kingdom have introduced or continue to maintain digital taxes on large technology firms.

France is already in Trump's list

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on French wine and champagne unless France withdrew its digital services tax. France introduced a 3% digital services tax in 2019, which applies to revenue earned in the country by large technology companies, including Meta, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet.

EU responds

Responding to Trump's latest warning, the European Union said it would defend its interests if the US imposed additional tariffs.

According to news agency AFP, a spokesperson for the European Commission said the bloc would "respond swiftly and decisively to defend its rights and regulatory autonomy." The Office of the US Trade Representative has also warned countries including France, Britain, Austria and Spain in recent years that they could face retaliatory tariffs over digital services taxes.