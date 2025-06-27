After Donald Trump called Democrat New York mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani "terrible", Republicans and affiliated groups have sought a federal investigation into the citizenship status of film director Mira Nair's son.

Will the Donald Trump administration deport Zohran Mamdani, the US citizen of Indian origin, who has won the Democratic ticket to contest the New York Mayor election? He is the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, who hit the headlines decades ago with her award-winning film 'Salaam Bombay'. After Trump slammed the Democrat politician calling him "terrible", Republicans and affiliated groups have sought a federal investigation into the citizenship status of Zohran Mamdani. Trump's border czar, Tom Homan has warned the Indian-origin politician that the immigration enforcement will "double down and triple down on sanctuary cities".

Republicans threaten Zohran Mamdani

Threatening Zohran Mamdani, Homan declared that if immigration enforcement officials can't arrest people in jail, the Republicans would "find him" in neighborhoods or work sites, adding, "so game on, we're coming". One can ask, why this politician is being targeted now as he has been an assembly member since 2021. Mamdani became a US citizen in 2018 shortly after graduating from college. Earlier too, he attracted Islamophobic comments for his political views and stance on US foreign policy.

Coming down heavily upon the Democratic candidate for the New York Mayor election, Tennessee Republican Congressman, Andy Ogles, has asked the federal government to revoke his US citizenship and initiate deportation proceedings against him. Besides, the Manhattan-based GOP group, the New York Young Republican Club, issued a "call to action" on X.

Donald Trump slams Zohran Mamdani

Earlier, Donald Trump called Zohran Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic", and declared that him being on his way to become mayor was ridiculous. Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him."

If Zohran Mamdani wins the election, he would be New York's first Muslim mayor. His rival former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has already conceded defeat. Earlier, in what may be called Islamophobia, US Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, Marjorie Taylor Greene, shared an AI-generated image of the Statue of Liberty covered in a burqa. The image depicts a digitally modified version of the Statue of Liberty, veiled in a black burqa.