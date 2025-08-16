Will Donald Trump accept Vladimir Putin's offer to visit Moscow for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire?

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passes away at 62, CM Hemant Soren condoles death

Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska?

'There are things that...': Irfan Pathan recalls Gary Kirsten's 'exact words' that confirmed MS Dhoni's role in his snub

Janmashtami 2025: Easy, traditional makhan mishri recipe to offer Kanha

Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

Trump Putin meeting: Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing 'CCCP' shirt, here's what it means

'This is so nostalgic': Viral video of teacher dancing with students on ‘Des Rangila’ brings back school memories

'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...

Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'

Akash on drawing inspiration from parents Nita, Mukesh Ambani

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska?

DNA TV Show: What will be impact on India if Russia-Ukraine war ends?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

HomeWorld

WORLD

Will Donald Trump accept Vladimir Putin's offer to visit Moscow for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire?

Even after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, things are not seemingly to settle down. Are there any chances of any next meetings?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 05:26 AM IST

Will Donald Trump accept Vladimir Putin's offer to visit Moscow for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire?
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shook hands in Alaska for an immediate bilateral meeting

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a highly anticipated meeting in Alaska on Friday. The Russian President was welcomed by the US President warmly for a 'Pursuing Peace' meet at the venue, which lasted for around three hours. Although the insights from the meeting have not been revealed yet, they were shared after the two world leaders addressed the media. However, it raised several eyebrows among people. After Putin and Trump concluded their address to the media, the Russian President candidly asked the US President to visit Moscow for the next meeting.

.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Those days he thought....': S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni
S Sreesanth reveals hilarious 'girlfriend catching' story involving MS Dhoni
Bank holiday alert 2025: Check if banks are closed on Independence Day, Janmashtami
Bank holiday alert 2025: Check if banks are closed on Independence Day, Janmasht
Who was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos' mother who passed away at 78, first investor in Amazon with USD 250000 investment
Who was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos' mother who passed away at 78
Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement
Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim
When may Donald Trump jettison Pakistan, embrace India? Will meeting with Narendra Modi melt ice?
When may Trump jettison Pakistan, embrace India? Will meeting with Modi help...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE