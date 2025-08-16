Will Donald Trump accept Vladimir Putin's offer to visit Moscow for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire?

Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
WORLD
Even after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, things are not seemingly to settle down. Are there any chances of any next meetings?
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in a highly anticipated meeting in Alaska on Friday. The Russian President was welcomed by the US President warmly for a 'Pursuing Peace' meet at the venue, which lasted for around three hours. Although the insights from the meeting have not been revealed yet, they were shared after the two world leaders addressed the media. However, it raised several eyebrows among people. After Putin and Trump concluded their address to the media, the Russian President candidly asked the US President to visit Moscow for the next meeting.
“We made some great progress today… We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to.” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/WBTMLcI0Cv— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2025
