FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser, author's reaction for HBO series goes viral

Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US

Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire, investigation underway

Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'

US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'

'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all ⁠50 states

Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’

UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser, author's reaction for HBO series goes viral

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser

Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US

Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz?

Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire, investigation underway

Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

HomeWorld

WORLD

Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US

Iran seeks formal control over the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran conflict, exploring a tolling system for ships.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran has added a new demand to its negotiations: formal recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG passes daily, has emerged as Tehran’s most potent leverage point in the conflict.

Strait Becomes Strategic Weapon

Historically, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to military attacks, but recent events have shown that even limited disruptions can have outsized effects on global trade and energy markets. Shipping through the strait has slowed dramatically, sending energy prices soaring and prompting countries worldwide to secure alternative fuel supplies.

Dina Esfandiary, Middle East lead at Bloomberg Economics, noted that Iran has realised the economic and strategic power of controlling Hormuz. 'It has discovered this new leverage, and it’s likely to use it again in the future,' she said, suggesting Tehran may also seek to monetise access.

Tolling and Revenue Plans

Iranian lawmakers are reportedly considering legislation that would require ships using the strait to pay fees, effectively creating a 'tolling system.' Officials have also hinted at a broader 'new regime' for the waterway that could link passage to geopolitical compliance.

Experts caution that charging for transit in an international strait would violate established maritime law under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees the right of unimpeded transit. James Kraska, a maritime law professor at the US Naval War College, said Iran’s non-membership in UNCLOS may not exempt it from customary international law, which upholds free passage.

Economic Incentives

If successful, Iran could earn revenues rivalling the Suez Canal. Rough estimates suggest that fees on oil tankers alone could generate USD 600 million a month, with LNG shipments potentially raising the total to $800 million. This would provide Tehran a low-cost mechanism to offset economic pressures from sanctions.

While Iran maintains that the strait remains open to non-hostile vessels, recent data shows some tankers following a corridor closer to Iran’s coast, with reports indicating that at least a few operators have paid for safe passage, though details remain unconfirmed.

Global Implications

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and G7 foreign ministers have warned that any attempt by Iran to impose tolls would be illegal, dangerous, and unacceptable. The move underscores the growing geopolitical and economic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran testing the limits of its influence over one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Iran’s focus on monetising Hormuz signals a long-term strategy to convert tactical leverage into sustained economic and political power amid ongoing sanctions and regional conflict.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser, author's reaction for HBO series goes viral
JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser
Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US
Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz?
Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire, investigation underway
Delhi: 4 injured after jumping from first floor during Bhajanpura fire
Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'
Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missil
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement