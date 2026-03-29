Will Donald Trump accept Iran's sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's condition for peace deal with US

Iran seeks formal control over the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran conflict, exploring a tolling system for ships.

Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran has added a new demand to its negotiations: formal recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG passes daily, has emerged as Tehran’s most potent leverage point in the conflict.

Strait Becomes Strategic Weapon

Historically, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to military attacks, but recent events have shown that even limited disruptions can have outsized effects on global trade and energy markets. Shipping through the strait has slowed dramatically, sending energy prices soaring and prompting countries worldwide to secure alternative fuel supplies.

Dina Esfandiary, Middle East lead at Bloomberg Economics, noted that Iran has realised the economic and strategic power of controlling Hormuz. 'It has discovered this new leverage, and it’s likely to use it again in the future,' she said, suggesting Tehran may also seek to monetise access.

Tolling and Revenue Plans

Iranian lawmakers are reportedly considering legislation that would require ships using the strait to pay fees, effectively creating a 'tolling system.' Officials have also hinted at a broader 'new regime' for the waterway that could link passage to geopolitical compliance.

Experts caution that charging for transit in an international strait would violate established maritime law under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees the right of unimpeded transit. James Kraska, a maritime law professor at the US Naval War College, said Iran’s non-membership in UNCLOS may not exempt it from customary international law, which upholds free passage.

Economic Incentives

If successful, Iran could earn revenues rivalling the Suez Canal. Rough estimates suggest that fees on oil tankers alone could generate USD 600 million a month, with LNG shipments potentially raising the total to $800 million. This would provide Tehran a low-cost mechanism to offset economic pressures from sanctions.

While Iran maintains that the strait remains open to non-hostile vessels, recent data shows some tankers following a corridor closer to Iran’s coast, with reports indicating that at least a few operators have paid for safe passage, though details remain unconfirmed.

Global Implications

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and G7 foreign ministers have warned that any attempt by Iran to impose tolls would be illegal, dangerous, and unacceptable. The move underscores the growing geopolitical and economic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran testing the limits of its influence over one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Iran’s focus on monetising Hormuz signals a long-term strategy to convert tactical leverage into sustained economic and political power amid ongoing sanctions and regional conflict.