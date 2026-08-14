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Will Delhi allow Nepalese to join Indian Army through Agnipath scheme?

Former Gorkha soldiers protested in Pokhara, Nepal on Aug 12 demanding resumption of recruitment in the Indian Army under Agnipath scheme. Recruitment has been halted since 2020. Protesters submitted a memorandum citing 207 years of Gorkha service.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 09:02 AM IST

Will Delhi allow Nepalese to join Indian Army through Agnipath scheme?
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Former Gorkha soldiers and their supporters staged a protest in the Nepalese city of Pokhara on Wednesday, August 12, demanding that the recruitment of youths from Nepal be restarted in the *Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme*, Nepali news portal Ratopati reported.

The protest was organised by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Gorkha Brigade Nepal Pokhara. The group submitted a two-point memorandum to the federal government through the District Administration Office, seeking the immediate resumption of recruitment and the renewal of ex-servicemen organisations that use the word "soldier" in their names.

"207 years of tradition at risk"

Brigade Chairman Colonel Krishna Bahadur Khatri said recruitment of Nepali youths into the Indian Army had continued for more than two centuries after the Sugauli Treaty, but was now at risk following the introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

"The process of recruiting Nepali youths in India began after the Sugauli Treaty and has been ongoing for 207 years. However, after India started the Agnipath scheme, the Nepal government, citing various reasons, has deprived Nepali youths from being recruited into the Indian Army," Khatri was quoted as saying by Ratopati.

Nepali youth prefer Indian Army over Gulf jobs

Khatri said the recruitment freeze had deprived Nepali youths of employment while also threatening a tradition associated with generations of Gorkha soldiers. He argued that the Agnipath scheme could offer Nepali youths an alternative to difficult and low-paid employment overseas.

"During the four-year period, youth earn approximately 4.5 to 5 million rupees with various facilities," the memorandum stated.  
"This profession [a job in the Indian Army] is hundreds of times better than going to the Gulf with 50 degrees Celsius temperature and working for a minimum wage," it added.

Agnipath became stumbling block

The Indian government introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 for four-year recruitment. Up to 25% of Agniveers can be retained for longer service. The Indian Armed Forces are reportedly seeking a significant upward revision in the retention percentage.

Recruitment had already been disrupted around 2020 due to Covid-19. After Agnipath was introduced, Nepal did not allow the process to restart, amid concerns over its compatibility with longstanding Gorkha recruitment arrangements.

In 2022, Nepal asked India to put recruitment on hold until there was greater clarity on recruits' future after service. Former adviser Arun Subedi said Gorkha recruitment would be "withheld for the time being".

Army Chief's visit next week

The protest comes just days ahead of Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's scheduled 5-day Nepal visit from August 16.

During the visit, General Seth will be conferred the honorary rank of "General of the Nepali Army" by President Ramchandra Paudel, continuing the reciprocal tradition. He is also likely to pay a courtesy call on PM* during the visit.

Former CDS General Anil Chauhan said on August 3 that the onus is now on Kathmandu to decide whether it will send soldiers under Agnipath. "There cannot be one scheme for citizens of Nepal, and one for Indian nationals," he said.

The Gorkha protesters have warned of further demonstrations if their demands are not addressed.

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