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'Will Decide When To End It': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US, Israel against fresh attacks

Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US and Israel against fresh attacks, orders military to ensure immediate, impactful response to any threat.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 06:47 PM IST

'Will Decide When To End It': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US, Israel against fresh attacks
Mojtaba Khamenei
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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel against launching fresh attacks, saying Iran's armed forces and people would decide when and how to respond if hostilities resume.

"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," a statement attributed to Khamenei and published on his website on Saturday said, AFP reported.

The warning comes amid threats from the United States and Israel of a possible return to military strikes against Iran.

'Immediate, impactful response'

According to the statement, Khamenei ordered commanders to ensure that "any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response".

The statement followed a reported meeting between Khamenei and senior military commanders. It was the first reported meeting between Khamenei and the military leadership, the report added.

Khamenei also ordered them to revise Iran's target list to cover "all types of tangible and intangible assets belonging to the American-Zionist enemy".

Tensions high after 12-day war

The warning comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia months after the 12-day war in June, when Israel and the US had struck Iranian nuclear and military sites, prompting retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran.

While a ceasefire was declared after US mediation, both Washington and Tel Aviv have kept the military option on the table, alleging that Iran continues to rebuild its nuclear and missile capabilities.

The US has in recent weeks moved additional assets to the region and Israel has warned of pre-emptive action if Iran crosses red lines on uranium enrichment.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes but has vowed a crushing response to any attack on its soil.

Khamenei's statement is seen as an attempt to project strength and unity within the armed forces after reports of internal differences over the handling of the June conflict.

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