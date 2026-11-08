Will Dana White Become White House Press Secretary? UFC Chief to meet Donald Trump

UFC chief Dana White to meet Donald Trump Monday in Oval Office after President offers White House press secretary job on Truth Social, shares AI image behind briefing room podium.

Will Dana White become next White House press secretary? UFC chief left that question unanswered when reporters asked him about President Donald Trump's public job offer, saying only that he would meet president in Washington on Monday to discuss it.

White was in London for boxing event when he was asked whether he would accept Trump's offer to become next White House press secretary. 57-year-old did not give direct answer and declined to discuss role in detail.

Instead, White said he would travel to Washington to meet Trump in Oval Office on Monday, where two are expected to discuss offer.

"I am flying to Washington DC right now," White said.

Trump asks White to take the job

On Saturday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had offered White role of White House press secretary.

"I am pleased to announce that Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered job of Press Secretary of United States. Dana, please take job!" Trump wrote.

White has not publicly said whether he will accept position. Trump's post did not mention start date, and offer does not amount to formal appointment.

White fuels speculation with social media post

Although he avoided answering questions about job, White sparked speculation on social media.

UFC president shared artificial intelligence-generated image of himself standing behind podium in White House briefing room. Image was accompanied by caption: "On to the next chapter."

He also posted screenshot of Trump's Truth Social announcement offering him position.

Longtime Trump ally

White is president and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), world's largest mixed martial arts organisation. Promotion's events are broadcast around globe and have helped turn UFC into one of most successful sports brands in world.

Trump and White have maintained close relationship for years. President has frequently attended UFC events and often highlights popularity of organisation while appealing to his political base.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also said he hoped White would bring six UFC fighters to White House as advisers, adding that some of them were "not from our Country."

Two of fighters mentioned are Russian and one is Brazilian