Will COVID-19 third wave target children? WHO says THIS amid rising Omicron scare

Till now, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spread to many countries, urging authorities to tighten their guidelines and gear up for a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this, one of the most asked questions remains about the vaccination and safety of children.

Research studies are being conducted by doctors and experts across the globe, and recently, a clinical report has been submitted to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has made an important observation of the spread of Omicron in children.

As per the report, the rate of spread of the new COVID-19 variant has significantly increased in children above the age of two in South Africa. Thus, people in India are concerned that the third wave of the pandemic will target children, as only those above the age of 18 are getting vaccinated in the country.

WHO, in its report, has also said that most of the adults that have been infected by the Omicron variant are asymptomatic, while some of the adults have minor symptoms. WHO’s Europe office has also said that the rate of Omicron infections is increasing among children aged 5 to 14 years.

Dr. Hans Kluge, Regional Director of WHO Europe, said that the infections among children are increasing rapidly in several countries. However, children are facing very mild symptoms as compared to adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Till now, the Omicron variant has been reported in 57 countries, according to the latest report by WHO. As the rate of Omicron spread increases among children, many countries are ramping up their vaccination process and advancing the immunization for children.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also urged the authorities to maintain proper COVID-19 protocols in schools and colleges, as many states are reported new COVID-19 cases from schools. IMA has also warned that if proper measures are not taken, a third wave will hit the country soon.

Many states in India have reported a huge influx of COVID-19 cases from educational institutes over the past few days. The number of COVID-19 infections among school students in Karnataka has recently crossed the 100-mark, while Telangana and Himachal Pradesh schools have reported over 40 new cases each.