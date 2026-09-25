Will China woo Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Sam Altman to attract investment as they attend Trump's state dinner for Xi Jinping?

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House, following a day filled with pomp and ceremony that concealed deep tensions between the two rival superpowers.

US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a lavish state dinner at the White House on Thursday, after a day of pomp and ceremony that masked deep tensions between the rival superpowers.

Numerous US tech titans attended the banquet, including Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Sam Altman of OpenAI, underscoring that trade and artificial intelligence were high on the agenda for Xi's visit.

Protesters gathered outside the White House as Trump and his wife Melania welcomed Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, chanting "Xi Jinping is not welcome" and "Free Hong Kong," AFP reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump proclaimed that he and Xi had made "tremendous strides" as he laid on pageantry including a military parade, a flyover and a tour of his new White House helipad.

"President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure," Trump said at the dinner.

Xi's Red Lines: AI, Taiwan, Iran

But Xi took a more restrained tone, calling for China and the US to "coexist in peace" even as he laid down Beijing's red lines on AI, Taiwan and the Iran war.

"China and the United States must act as responsible major countries," Xi said in his dinner remarks.

In his arrival remarks he said AI must remain "always under human control," contrasting with Trump who has played down warnings that AI could threaten humanity.

Xi urged Trump to show "prudence" on Taiwan and to end the Iran war "through negotiation as soon as possible."

Bald Eagle Gift, Ballroom Tour, B-2 Flyover

Trump presented Xi with a custom-made bald eagle statue - the national symbol of the US. Guests dined on yellow squash velouté, sesame-crusted sea bass, and vanilla cremeux with White House honey ice cream.

The 80-year-old president invited guests to tour his new $400 million ballroom after dinner. "In honour of you, you'll be the first people to set foot on that," he said.

A military parade on the newly paved Rose Garden and a flyover by American jets, including a B-2 bomber that bombed Iranian nuclear facilities last year, marked the day. US and Chinese flags flew over the West Wing.

Trump later took Xi aboard Marine One helicopter to show his new helipad. "We had a great meeting," Trump said.

One minor success was the extension of trade truce by two months until January, less than two years China had hoped for. Expectations of major breakthrough remain low.

Xi's visit wraps up Friday with a visit to the US National Archives.