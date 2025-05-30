China-Baloch direct talks may upset Pakistan, which does not recognize the Balochistan rebel groups. Islamabad has so far refused to listen to the demands of the Baloch separatists and other national elements. Instead, it has tried to crush the movement with an iron hand.

In what may be termed a major psychological and diplomatic victory for the Balochistan Liberation Army and other Baloch militant groups, China has offered direct talks with the rebels fighting for a separate Balochistan in the restive province of Pakistan. Beijing has decided to bypass the Pakistan Army, and Pakistan's federal and local governments and engage the rebels in direct talks so that its stalled projects in the restive province could be completed. China has invested more than $60 billion in its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the all-weather road connecting China to Pakistan's Gwadar Port. Beijing wants to use Gwadar for its exports to Europe and the rest of the world to reduce its dependence on the congested and busy sea lanes of the Malacca Strait.

Will China-Baloch talks upset Pakistan?

When Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif visited Beijing in the aftermath of the clashes with India, China made its intention clear. It told its Pakistani guests that since the Pakistan Army has failed to protect Chinese nationals working on a number of projects in Balochistan, it will hold direct talks with the rebels. China eyes the rare earth mineral deposits in Balochistan and is upset with the growing US interest in the area.

Will China recognize Baloch rebel groups?

It may upset Pakistan, which does not recognize the Balochistan rebel groups. Islamabad has so far refused to listen to the demands of the Baloch militants. Instead, it has tried to crush the movement with an iron hand and killed tens of thousands of Baloch civilians, including women and children. China's direct talks will give legitimacy to these rebel groups, even if Beijing does not recognize them or threaten them that it will send its troops.

How may China-Baloch talks impact India?

Though it may not leave any direct impact on India, any legitimacy to the rebel groups may give a shot in the arms of New Delhi. Pakistan has been aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and openly calling them freedom fighters. Any legitimacy to the Baloch militants may push Pakistan and its army to a corner on this issue. It may find it difficult to punish the rebel groups in its own country and encourage similar elements in India.