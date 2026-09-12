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Will BRICS ditch the common currency idea? India reveals what comes next

The BRICS Summit 2026 has once again brought the bloc’s currency plans into focus, with India now clarifying where discussions stand. Here's what MEA said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 11:20 PM IST

Will BRICS ditch the common currency idea? India reveals what comes next
India clarifies on the BRICS common currency debate. (AI-Generated)
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Ahead of the commencement of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, there were talks about a common currency that could potentially reduce the bloc's dependence on the US Dollar. Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, on Saturday confirmed that there is no proposal at present to introduce a common BRICS currency, while discussions on settling bilateral trade in local currencies will continue as a practical way to reduce transaction costs. ''There is no proposal in the BRICS for a BRICS currency, as of now. Discussion on trade settlement in local currency has been underway for some time in BRICS; it's not a new subject,'' Dalela said while briefing the media.

 

What is local currency settlement system and how does it work?

 

He also said that local currency settlement was being viewed as a practical mechanism for bilateral trade. ''We believe local currency settlement is a practical mechanism to reduce transaction costs in bilateral trade. This has been encouraged as complementary to global payment and settlement systems, improving overall global trade across nations,'' he added.

 

This clarification is important because the possibility of a common BRICS currency has often been linked to the bloc's broader efforts to boost economic cooperation and reduce dependence on the US Dollar.

 

The local currency settlement system will allow countries to settle more bilateral trade using their own currencies, ultimately reducing the need for conversion into another major currency for every transaction.

 

How is BRICS making cross-border payments easier?

 

Along with the local currency trade, BRICS is also working on making cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more efficient. The New Delhi Declaration said the BRICS Payment Task Force (BPTF) has been studying the cross-border compatibility of payment and messaging channels used by the member nations.

 

This could make it easier for businesses and financial institutions in BRICS nations to conduct transactions across borders without depending heavily on existing dollar-based channels.

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