'Will be hit by missilesâ€™: Pak minister Ali Amin Gandapur warns countries backing India on Kashmir

A Pakistan minister has warned countries supporting India over the Kashmir issue, saying that they will also be hit by missiles if a war breaks out with India.

In a video clip going viral on social media, Ali Amin Gandapur is heard saying, "Those (countries) that are with India must be warned, if tensions with India rises to that level tomorrow that we (Pakistan) are compelled to go to war because the world is not interfering on this matter if one missile goes to India, another will be fired at you. Be ready for it."

Gandapur is the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in the Imran Khan government.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gandapur is back and how: "any country that will not stand with Pakistan over Kashmir will be considered our enemy and missiles will be fired at them as well, in case of war with India." I hope Trump received the message. pic.twitter.com/lcwuZwJiNq — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) October 29, 2019

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue, using various forums, after the abrogation of Article 370. It has, however, failed to get any traction with all countries, barring few exceptions, calling the issue India's "internal matter."

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York in September, raised the Kashmir issue and even warned of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Only two countries - Malaysia and Turkey - toed the Pakistan line with all other nations refusing to be drawn into the matter.