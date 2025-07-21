Will Barack Obama be arrested? Donald Trump posts AI video showing former US president being jailed for...

United States President Donald Trump has amped up his attack on former president Barack Obama, going so far as to post an AI-created video depicting Obama being arrested by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump has amped up his attack on former president Barack Obama, going so far as to post an AI-created video depicting Obama being arrested by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The clip, posted by Trump on the Truth Social platform that he owns, falsely shows Obama getting handcuffed by FBI agents inside the Oval Office -- the very building he once occupied as the US president. Trump can be seen sitting and smiling as the "arrest" takes place. The video ends with Obama inside jail, wearing the orange jumpsuit that inmates in the US are typically made to wear. Many American politicians can be heard saying in the clip: "No one is above the law."

Trump's accusations against Obama

Trump, 79, who took over as US president for the second time this January, did not issue any disclaimer for the video being fictional, which has been widely slammed by his critics. The video post comes weeks after Trump accused Obama, 63, of a "high-level election fraud." In a recent statement, US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said she had "overwhelming" evidence of Obama officials allegedly manufacturing the Trump-Russia collusion theory after the 2016 election to prevent Trump's first presidency. She also called for a trial of the erstwhile Obama administration.

'A coup against President Trump'

Gabbard said in a post on X: "Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic." Gabbard's comments were welcomed by Trump, who wrote: "Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!"