Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

Will Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir lure US President Donald Trump to the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Waziristan? Know how the US may get trapped in a meaningless struggle in search of rare earth minerals?

Will Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan become another Afghanistan for the US? Will Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir drag President Donald Trump to a place that he decided to quit in his first term of presidency? Will he get bogged down in Balochistan, Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in search of the rare earth minerals? What is the game plan of Pakistan and its army? While Asif Munir has succeeded in selling his idea of the potential that his country holds for the US to mine rich, rare earth materials and oil, what Trump's advisers are brushing under the carpet is that the venture could land them back in the same mess that they had ended up in Afghanistan and from which they have only just pulled out. Munir is now in direct touch with the Trump administration to strike a deal with the US for the extraction of the rare earth minerals, which could further alienate the local population and entangle Washington in a volatile domestic conflict.

Will Donald Trump be lured to Balochistan?

According to the Times of Israel, Trump's belief that Pakistan can be a source of rare earths and oil, which the US administration has chosen to leave out of the US President's briefing, is how difficult or impossible this extraction will be in areas such as Balochistan, Waziristan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These areas are so hostile to Pakistani forces that the Chinese have all but given up.

(Balochistan Liberation Army has been fighting for decades for a separate homeland.)

Geopolitical expert Sergio Restelli has written in his article that if the US president continues along the path he seems to have charted, he will bring the US back to the same neighbourhoods that Joe Biden quickly abandoned. Other analysts have also highlighted that Balochistan has long been a flashpoint of ethnic and political unrest, exacerbated by perceptions of exploitation by foreign powers. China's heavy footprint in the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has already fuelled resentment.

Will US further alienate Baloch people?

US involvement in resource extraction could further alienate local populations and entangle Washington in a volatile domestic conflict. Restelli highlights that 15 years after Pakistan's 18th Amendment promised provincial ownership and control, provinces still watch as their wealth is extracted, revenues siphoned away, and communities left in poverty.

KP or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as it is called, has vast deposits of marble, granite, gemstones, chromite, and copper. Its natural wealth is systematically extracted to benefit federal interests, with minimal reinvestment in local infrastructure, education, or healthcare. Balochistan is the most tragic case in Pakistan's federal landscape. Despite being endowed with immense mineral wealth, including copper, gold, coal, and rare earth elements, it remains the country's most impoverished and underdeveloped province.

(Reko diq mines of rare earth minerals in Pakistan.)

Will US be trapped in mines of Reko Diq?

The Times of Israel article says, "Now, Washington has entered the scene. President Trump has elevated critical minerals to a national-security priority, eyeing Pakistan's rare earths as a way to reduce US dependence on China. Islamabad, desperate for foreign exchange, is eager to oblige. But the pattern is familiar: deals cut at the center, enforced by the military, and presented to locals as fait accompli."

The newspaper warns, "Projects like Reko Diq and Saindak promised billions yet delivered displacement, pollution, and unrest. With US capital and political cover in the mix, the same extractive model will only tighten. The likely outcome is not development but repression, with villages fenced off, dissent criminalized, royalties delayed, and the army deployed in the name of strategic security. Anti-US anger will grow, because for communities on the ground, American partnership will look like American complicity."

(With inputs from IANS.)

FAQs

Q1: Will Asim Munir lure Donald Trump to Balochistan?

Ans: While Asif Munir has succeeded in selling his idea of the potential that his country holds for the US to mine rich, rare earth materials and oil, what Donald Trump's advisers are brushing under the carpet is that the venture could land them back in the same mess that they had ended up in Afghanistan and from which they have only just pulled out.

Q2: How anti-US feelings may grow in Pakistan?

Ans: Projects like Reko Diq and Saindak promised billions yet delivered displacement, pollution, and unrest. With US capital and political cover in the mix, the same extractive model will only tighten. The likely outcome is not development but repression, villages fenced off, dissent criminalized, royalties delayed, and the army deployed in the name of strategic security. Anti-US anger will grow, because for communities on the ground, American partnership will look like American complicity."

Summary

While Asif Munir has succeeded in selling his idea of the potential that his country holds for the US to mine rich, rare earth materials and oil, what Trump's advisers are brushing under the carpet is that the venture could land them back in the same mess that they had ended up in Afghanistan and from which they have only just pulled out. Munir is now in direct touch with the Trump administration to strike a deal with the US for the extraction of the rare earth minerals.