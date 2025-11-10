FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Will Asim Munir be Pakistan Army chief for his life? Will he become de-facto ruler?

Pakistan’s 27th Amendment may make Army Chief Asim Munir Field Marshal for life, raising fears of military dominance in governance.

Latest News

Pramode M

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

Will Asim Munir be Pakistan Army chief for his life? Will he become de-facto ruler?
Asim Muneer, COAS, Pakistan. (File Image)
Will Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir become the de facto ruler of the country? Has 'Operation Sindoor' impacted the Pakistan Army in such a big way that the parliament has decided to give immense power to him? These questions have upset many people in the country after the 27th Constitutional Amendment bill was tabled in National Assembly. The bill proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which deals with the armed forces, among other issues.

Asim Munir Filed Marshal for life

If the bill is approved, Asim Munir will remain Field Marshal till he breathes his last, an unprecedented situation in any democratic setup. According to the provisions of the constitution amendment bill, the federal government will be able to promote individuals from the armed forces to the ranks of field marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The office and the privileges of the Field Marshal will be for life.

(National Assembly, Pakistan)

Pakistan: Constitution amendment bill 

If the bill is approved, the president will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister. The Chief of Army Staff, who will also be the Chief of Defence Forces, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command in consultation with the Prime Minister. The head of the National Strategic Command will be from the Pakistan Army, not from the civil services. 

According to Pakistani media, the amendment bill has been moved keeping in mind the lessons drawn from the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India in May. It was argued that more power should be given to the field marshal in view of the evolving nature of modern warfare that demands an integrated operational response.

Operation Sindoor

India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, in retaliation for the Pahalgan terror attack on April 22, when 26 civilians were killed. The operation triggered four days of intense clashes between the two neighbouring countries. Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of the Field Marshal. Now, he may be made the field marshal for life. 

Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf refused to oblige Munir as its leader Ali Zafar said that debating the constitutional amendment was not appropriate when the leader of the opposition's seat remained vacant. He alleged that the government was in a hurry to pass the bill. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the bill in the Senate, the upper house, after it was approved by the cabinet. Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani referred the bill to the Standing Committees on Law and Justice for review and consideration.

 

